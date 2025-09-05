Tracee Ellis Ross has become the latest high-profile figure targeted in a string of celebrity burglaries sweeping Los Angeles.

The acclaimed actress, best known for her roles in Black-ish and Girlfriends, had over £80,000 worth of jewellery and designer handbags stolen from her Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of 31 August 2025.

Smash-and-Grab in the Hills

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three suspects broke into Ross's residence around 12:30 am by smashing a rear glass door. The actress was not home at the time, and the break-in was discovered by staff members who arrived later that morning.

The burglars made off with a haul of luxury items, including high-end jewellery and handbags, with the total value exceeding $100,000.

Police confirmed that the incident was captured on the property's security cameras, but no arrests have been made as of 5 September. The footage is currently under review, and authorities are investigating whether this burglary is linked to a broader pattern of celebrity home invasions reported throughout 2025.

A Growing Trend of Celebrity Targets

Tracee Ellis Ross's home invasion is the latest in a string of unsettling break-ins sweeping through Hollywood's most exclusive neighbourhoods.

As stars share glimpses of their lives online, the LAPD warns that publicised travel and social media updates may be giving intruders a roadmap to strike. With multiple A-listers already targeted, the pattern paints a stark picture of how fame can come with unexpected risks.

Among them is Brad Pitt, a globally recognised American actor and producer whose career spans over three decades. While promoting his film F1 overseas, intruders broke into his Los Feliz home by smashing a front window and ransacking the property. In response, Pitt relocated to a $12 million fortified estate in the Hollywood Hills, reflecting a growing trend among public figures to upgrade security amid rising concerns over digitally coordinated break-ins..

Nicole Kidman was among the celebrities targeted in a wave of high-profile burglaries across Los Angeles in 2025. On Valentine's Day, intruders smashed a glass door to gain entry into the Beverly Hills home she shares with husband Keith Urban, while the couple was away in Las Vegas for Urban's residency.

According to The New Daily and TMZ, a staff member startled the intruder, who fled the scene. It remains unclear what, if anything, was stolen. Still, the incident prompted an official police investigation and added Kidman to the growing list of A-listers affected by calculated break-ins.

Silence from Ross, Support from Fans

Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, has yet to make a public statement regarding the burglary. Her representatives have confirmed she was out of town during the incident but declined to provide further comment.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to express concern and solidarity, with the hashtag #ProtectTracee trending across platforms within hours of the news breaking.

The actress, known for her poise and advocacy work, has received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Many have called for greater awareness around the risks faced by public figures, especially those who maintain active online presences.

Security Measures Under Scrutiny

The burglary has reignited debate over the adequacy of security protocols for celebrities living in Los Angeles. While Ross's home was equipped with surveillance cameras, critics argue that passive systems are no longer sufficient given the boldness of recent break-ins.

According to a report by EURweb, Ross's neighbours and industry peers are urging more proactive measures, including 24/7 private security and real-time monitoring. The LAPD has acknowledged the challenge of protecting high-profile individuals in sprawling residential areas and continues to investigate whether organised crime rings may be behind the recent surge.

No Harm, But Lingering Impact

Though no one was harmed during the burglary, the emotional toll of such invasions can be significant. Experts note that victims often experience heightened anxiety and a sense of violation, especially when personal items are stolen.

Ross's team has confirmed she is safe and cooperating with authorities. The investigation remains active, and police are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification of the suspects.

As the entertainment industry grapples with this wave of targeted thefts, Ross's experience serves as a stark reminder that fame offers little protection from real-world threats.

With over £80,000 in valuables gone and no arrests yet made, the incident underscores the urgent need for more robust security solutions in Hollywood's most exclusive enclaves.

