Trade policy is no longer something manufacturers can afford to watch from a distance. New tariffs, regional trade rules, and changing compliance requirements are increasingly shaping where companies sell, where they source, and how quickly they need to adapt. For manufacturers operating across borders, the challenge today is less about calculating costs and more about keeping track of where risks and opportunities are emerging.

Gieni, an AI-powered decision and action layer for manufacturing sales, sourcing, and strategy developed by Orderfox Schweiz AG, is being used by manufacturers to respond to these shifts. It analyses industrial data at scale to help companies identify new customer opportunities and alternative suppliers as trade conditions change, giving teams a clearer starting point when decisions are shaped by policy rather than long-term planning.

Trade Policy Is Changing What Manufacturers Can See

Tariffs have a direct impact on supply chains, often forcing companies to rethink long-standing relationships. According to the World Trade Organisation, the number of trade policy measures affecting industrial goods continued to rise between 2022 and 2024. Mid-sized manufacturers have felt the pressure most, as they often lack the flexibility to absorb sudden cost increases or disruptions.

The harder problem is visibility. Finding suppliers in lower-tariff regions or identifying customers shifting production to new markets usually means pulling information from multiple sources, many of them outdated. Gieni draws from more than 20 million company profiles and over 380 million analysed websites. These signals feed the Gieni Deep Data Graph, a continuously expanding industrial knowledge network mapping manufacturing capabilities, supply chains, and production technologies worldwide.

'Trade policy changes force companies to look beyond their usual networks', said Timur Göreci, Chief Revenue Officer at Orderfox. 'That makes fast access to reliable industrial data much more important.'

Finding New Customers as Markets Move

Tariffs do not only affect sourcing. They also influence where demand shows up. When production moves or capacity expands in response to trade incentives, new customer segments often form quietly, long before they appear in formal reports.

Sales and strategy teams use Gieni to identify manufacturers expanding in regions benefiting from nearshoring policies, tax incentives, or infrastructure investment. Targeted questions, such as which Tier 2 manufacturers are growing in a specific region, allow teams to uncover potential customers earlier in the cycle. Growing in a specific region, teams can uncover potential customers earlier in the cycle.

'Manufacturers need to understand where demand is starting to form, not where it already exists', Göreci said. Access to industrial market intelligence at the moment a question comes up allows teams to explore opportunities before committing to deeper research.

Rethinking Supplier Options Under Tariff Pressure

Procurement teams are facing similar challenges. When tariffs raise costs or restrict imports, finding alternative suppliers becomes urgent. Traditional sourcing methods, which often rely on personal networks or consultant-led studies, can take weeks to deliver usable results.

Gieni's Data Explorer allows teams to search for suppliers based on machinery, production methods, and location. This makes it easier to identify manufacturers in regions less affected by tariffs who offer comparable capabilities, helping teams create shortlists before audits or site visits.

'When trade conditions change, companies need clarity early, not after weeks of analysis', said David Dogon, Chief Product Officer at Orderfox. While the system does not replace verification or compliance checks, it helps narrow the options more quickly.

Decisions Shaped by Policy, Not Guesswork

Trade policy is now a constant factor in manufacturing decisions. Companies must weigh customers, suppliers, and expansion plans against regulations and tariffs that can shift within a single year. Delays or blind spots in information increase exposure to risk.

Placing manufacturing intelligence closer to everyday work is changing how manufacturers respond to external pressure. Decisions still depend on experience and verification, but teams are starting from a more informed position.