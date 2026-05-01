A senior JPMorgan Chase executive allegedly drugged a junior male colleague with Rohypnol, sexually assaulted him, called him a 'brown boy', and then watched him get placed on involuntary leave days after he reported the abuse.

Racial Slurs and Career Threats at the Core of the Complaint

The lawsuit, filed on 27 April 2026 in the New York County Supreme Court, names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in JPMorgan's Leveraged Finance division, as the primary defendant. The plaintiff, identified in court filings as John Doe and recently unmasked as Chirayu Rana, is described as an Asian married banker who joined the firm in March 2024.

According to the complaint, the alleged misconduct began shortly after Hajdini assumed a supervisory role over the plaintiff. He claims she used her authority over his career progression to pressure him into sexual encounters and paired those demands with racially charged language. The filing quotes her as allegedly telling him he would need to 'earn' a promotion by 'pleasing' her, while referring to him as 'my little Arab boy toy.'

The racial dimension goes further. The complaint alleges Hajdini directed derogatory insults at the plaintiff's wife during one encounter, mocking her ethnicity. These allegations, if proven, don't just describe individual cruelty. They raise questions about how racial power dynamics operate in elite financial institutions where minority employees already face well-documented barriers to advancement.

Drugging Allegations and Unauthorised Account Access

The most serious claims in the filing involve drugging and sexual assault. The plaintiff alleges Hajdini admitted to giving him Rohypnol and a performance-enhancing substance, such as Viagra, before engaging in sexual acts without his consent. He also claims she forcibly assaulted him on a separate occasion while he protested. Two witnesses are cited in the complaint as corroborating portions of his account.

Beyond the physical allegations, the lawsuit accuses Hajdini of exploiting her executive-level access to monitor the plaintiff's personal bank account and track his movements. This claim, if substantiated, would represent a serious breach of both banking protocols and personal privacy.

What Happened After He Reported the Abuse

In May 2025, the plaintiff submitted a formal written complaint to JPMorgan detailing what he described as race- and gender-based harassment and severe sexual abuse. What allegedly followed is where the case shifts from an individual complaint to a broader institutional one.

The lawsuit claims JPMorgan placed him on involuntary leave and revoked his access to company systems within days of receiving his report. He also alleges he received anonymous threatening phone calls after filing his grievance, including one that referenced US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he believes were coordinated by Hajdini or her associates.

His attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, said his client has been 'devastated personally and professionally' and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Kaiser added that the plaintiff has struggled to find new employment due to what he described as 'aggressively negative' references from the bank.

JPMorgan Denies the Claims

JPMorgan Chase has firmly denied the allegations. A spokesperson said the bank investigated and found 'no merit' to the claims, adding that 'the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.'

The defense has further characterized the lawsuit as a 'complete fabrication' designed to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement after the plaintiff was placed on leave for performance-related issues.

Hajdini remains employed at JPMorgan. Her legal team said she 'categorically denies the allegations' and has 'never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.'

The case remains active, though reports indicate the initial filing was briefly withdrawn for technical corrections in late April before proceeding. No hearing date has been scheduled, and no findings of liability have been made. But the lawsuit has already forced a public conversation about what happens when a junior employee, a person of colour, and an immigrant accuses someone with institutional power of abuse, and the institution's first response is to shut down his access.