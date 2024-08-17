Nara Smith, born Nara Aziza Pellman on September 27, 2001, in South Africa, has carved a unique path that intertwines traditional values with modern success. Her family moved to Frankfurt, Germany, when she was a child, where she grew up alongside her younger sister and brother. At the age of 14, Nara's striking height of 5'11" caught the eye of modeling scouts in Germany, setting the stage for a successful career in the fashion industry. By the time she was 18, Nara had relocated to California, where she continued her modeling career, walking for high-end labels like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs.

Nara's fame surged after she married fellow Calvin Klein model Lucky Blue Smith in February 2020, just six months after they first met. Now a mother of three, Nara has further expanded her influence through her viral "cooking from scratch" videos on TikTok, amassing millions of followers and sparking widespread debate about her lifestyle choices.

Going Viral on TikTok

Nara Smith's TikTok account, where she shares her culinary creations, has attracted a massive following of 2.7 million people. Her videos often feature her preparing organic meals from scratch while wearing luxury outfits from designers such as Miu Miu, Chanel, and Alessandra Rich. Her glamorous presentation and dedication to traditional homemaking have made her a topic of conversation, particularly as the "tradwife" movement gains momentum.

Despite her success, Nara has faced criticism from social media users who accuse her of promoting traditional gender roles. These roles, epitomized by the "tradwife" movement, advocate for women to focus on homemaking and raising children while their husbands serve as the family's financial providers. However, Nara has clarified that her choices are personal and not a statement on how others should live.

Is Nara Smith a Tradwife?

The "tradwife" label is often associated with women who embrace traditional domestic roles, advocating for a lifestyle where the husband is the breadwinner, and the wife manages the household. Tradwives often use their platforms to encourage other women to adopt similar lifestyles. While Nara Smith's content may resonate with those who identify with the tradwife movement, she has never explicitly labeled herself as one.

In a TikTok video addressing the speculation, Nara explained, "I've always wanted to be a young mom because growing up, my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life. So I took that advice, and it's one of the best decisions I could have made, and I know it's not for everyone."

Nara's decision to embrace homemaking is deeply personal. "I enjoy taking care of people by cooking for them. This is not something that is expected of me or something that I have to do," she added.

A Self-Made Millionaire's Financial Strategy

Nara Smith's financial independence sets her apart from the traditional image of a housewife. With an estimated net worth of $400 million and a husband who reportedly earns $20,000 per month, Nara has the luxury of focusing on her passions—whether they be homemaking or professional endeavors.

In addition to her modeling career, Nara runs a successful blog called "The Paper Pantry," where she shares exclusive content, including recipes, kitchen tips, and fashion advice. The blog has attracted 44,000 subscribers, each paying $50 annually or $5 monthly for premium content. This venture alone adds a significant income stream, showcasing Nara's business acumen.

Is Being a Tradwife Sustainable in 2024?

The rise of the tradwife movement has sparked debate about whether traditional gender roles are sustainable or desirable in today's society. For some, like Nara Smith, it offers a way to blend personal fulfillment with financial success. However, it's important to recognize that Nara's circumstances are unique. Her financial independence, supported by multiple income streams, allows her the freedom to make lifestyle choices without the financial pressures that many face.

As a HuffPost article discusses, the tradwife lifestyle can have significant financial implications, particularly for those who are not as financially secure as Nara. Women who leave the workforce to focus on homemaking may face long-term financial challenges, including a lack of retirement savings and reduced earning potential. The decision to embrace a tradwife lifestyle is deeply personal and should be made with careful consideration of both short-term and long-term financial goals.

For Nara Smith, the tradwife lifestyle has proven to be a rewarding choice, both personally and financially. However, her story is a reminder that what works for one person may not work for another. The key is to find a balance that allows for both personal fulfillment and financial security.