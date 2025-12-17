Small sharp objects were reportedly found in Walmart breads and muffins after shoppers discovered razor blades in the products they purchased. The incidents occurred in Biloxi, Mississippi, with the blades reportedly inserted through the plastic wrapping.

Police indicated that the blades were placed after the products were packed, though it remains unclear whether they were inserted before or after the items were stocked on shelves. Biloxi police have issued an urgent warning, fearing that other Walmart products may have been deliberately tampered with to harm consumers.

Razor Blades Discovered in Supermarket Breadss

According to officials, as cited by The Sun, the Walmart staff has located several more razor blades that have been forcibly inserted into the plastic packaging of bread and other bakery products though. While there have been no reports of actual harm to people, Biloxi police will continue the investigation starting with security footage from the last few weeks.

However, Biloxi Police Department spokesperson, Lt. Candace Young said 'the problem is we don't know when this happened'. Officers have checked months of footage to pinpoint who inserted the blade and how. But no suspicious behavior was seen around Walmart's bakery section, disappointing consumers who fear for their safety.

Aside​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ from these measures, Walmart employees will also be holding their inventory checks and removing the potentially harmful products from the shelves in order to ensure customers' safety.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the blades were inserted in-store or somewhere along the supply chain. Lt. Young noted that no blades were found in warehouse products, suggesting that the tampering most likely occurred inside the store. Although this is an unusual situation, it is not the first time shoppers have discovered dangerous objects hidden in supermarket food products.

Reports of Sharp Objects Hidden in Groceries

In 2018, blades were discovered inside strawberries in Australia, prompting a nationwide recall and a thorough investigation. The incident caused widespread panic among consumers, with police advising people not to cut or consume the fruit until it had been properly inspected.

Similarly, in 2019, shoppers in the UK discovered sewing needles hidden in candies and berries. Law enforcement at the time urged customers to remain vigilant and inspect products before consumption.

Unfortunately, only the Australian strawberry contamination case was resolved. In other similar incidents, authorities have been limited to issuing warnings. Stores involved are strongly encouraged to implement stricter security measures or temporarily stop selling products that are easily tampered with.

With no CCTV footage or identified person of interest, experts remain unclear about the intentions behind inserting blades into bread. However, they have warned that sharp objects like these are clearly intended to harm or even kill consumers.

Concerned shoppers have taken to social media to voice their worries, with some stating they will avoid buying bakery products until the issue is resolved. Authorities, still without any suspects, are urging the public to exercise caution and carefully inspect the food products they purchase.