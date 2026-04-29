For a variety of reasons, not all of us will be hopping on a plane this summer and jetting off to a Mediterranean beach, and honestly, we don't need to.

The UK during the summer is a magnificent country, and what better time to explore the adventures local to us?

You don't even need to miss out on the holiday vibe; with just a few smart changes, you can take your home from ordinary to a Spanish villa in no time.

Think slow mornings enjoying the first sunlight of the day, longer evenings spent enjoying the warm air, and spaces that will actually allow you to switch off and relax. The key is not spending a fortune on flights and fancy hotels, it's creating moments and spaces that feel intentional to unlock your home's true potential.

Here's how to pull off the ultimate staycation at homethis summer, without feeling like you're just, well, staying home.

1. Upgrade your outdoor space with a pergola

If you pick one thing from this list to make your summer extra special, make it this one.

Your garden, small patio, or outdoor space is the cornerstone of enjoying the warm weather and is the easiest place to create that European holiday vibe. It's where you'll spend your summer enjoying blissful evening drinks, morning coffees, and relaxing lunchtime reads.

So, what's the secret to revolutionising your outdoor space with ease?

Start by adding a freestanding garden pergola. The great news is, it's easier and more affordable than ever.

A pergola for your garden creates an instant focal point, whilst offering shade from the heat, protection from the elements, and definition for your garden.

You'll quickly turn a basic space into a functional, beautiful and relaxing area where you actually want to spend as much time as you can.

Pair it with some outdoor lighting, a few plants, and maybe a firepit, and you've got an outdoor space that will change the game come summer, bringing a touch of the continent to your back garden.

2. Make Al Fresco dining part of everyday living

One of the truly magical things about being on holiday is eating outdoors.

The Europeans really know how to make the most of the long evenings that we are also blessed with in the UK. We have a few slips in the weather; the odd rain shower or a rogue group of grey clouds, that make it all too easy to forget that it can actually get quite hot here.

Don't hide away inside, or only reserve eating outside for a special occasion. Get yourself kitted out to enjoy every second of the sunshine in your back garden; it will instantly impact your life.

To be clear, we aren't talking about having an outdoor kitchen fitted or renovating your outdoor space with a huge bill.

Instead, we're talking about simple changes; ensuring you have a proper space to eat, all the dining accoutrements, some nice boards to serve shareable food from and a way to enjoy cool drinks. Add in a few outdoor blankets, candles and other niceties that mean you can be outside for as long as you please, long after the sun goes down.

Al fresco dining is less about what you're eating and more about how you're eating; plus, it's the perfect way to enjoy your new pergola.

3. Bring the holiday energy indoors

So we've mainly talked about your outside space, now it's time to consider the interior, because no matter how nice you make your garden, we always end up inside.

Be it the weather forcing you in, or simply the end of the night, our indoor space can define our mood, set the tone for the day, and enforce the overall vibe of a stay-at-home summer.

Light, airy rooms are the goal; neutral and light coloured paints and natural organic textures like wood, paired with plants and soft materials to finish.

It's well documented that design choices can affect mood and wellbeing, so don't fall into the trap of outdated, dark interiors that will impact the vibe we're aiming for.

Drawing back your curtains, adjusting your blinds and opening up your windows as far as they go can make a huge difference; natural light is our best friend in the summer, after all.

If we have to be inside, best make it as 'outdoors' as possible.

The point is, you don't need to do a complex and expensive renovation of your interiors to invite summer inside.

Just a few design choices, a lick of paint, and making the most of what the natural world delivers can make a home feel like a holiday destination.

4. Create zones, not just rooms

One thing that memorable Airbnbs and hotels do well is creating well-defined spaces or 'zones'.

Spaces that stick in our memories. Spaces that mean something and allow us to enjoy something very particular.

The problem with our home is that it does actually have to be a home that allows you to live everyday life, year-round. But that does not mean we can't curate spaces and zones within our existing rooms.

Reading nooks are a great way to create a space that invites zen, calm minds, and relaxed enjoyment. A comfortable chair, or place to perch near a window, a small table or bookshelf for your book and a cup of tea, some air cleansing plants, a nice view, and no mobile phones in sight is all you need to create a unique space within a space.

For those with doors that open out onto the garden, creating an eating space that thrives on the indoor / outdoor living that Europe has in abundance is a real winner.

Position your dining table in the doorway and be sure everyone seated has a view of the outside. Use things like fairy lights and potted plants that go from inside to out, blending the two spaces into one; this is particularly useful for those who don't have room for a table outside.

Cosy lounge spots are also essential to avoid the feeling of being at home, and we're not talking about your normal TV spot.

Creating a separate lounge area that is free from screens, offering comfortable places to sit, blankets, and nothing but chill vibes, is a great way to enjoy a space in your home in a new way.

Make the most of the spaces in your house and create unique zones that allow you to break the ordinary pattern of day-to-day living.

New spaces, new routines

So now we've been through some easy methods you can implement at home, it's time to consider what to do with an extended summer holiday at home.

Starting outside, with your new indoor / outdoor living set up, adjusting your routine is the thing that will allow you to maximise your new space, and enjoy your garden refresh.

Use your drinks station to enjoy sunsets with friends or loved ones.

When eating, be sure you set the vibe with fairy lights, plants and ambient lighting, then consider making European-style foods with lots of roasted vegetables, fresh ingredients, and exciting flavour combos.

If you're having a film night, make it extra special with candles, cosy sitting spots, and maybe even try to bring it outdoors with a projector or a movable TV stand.

In the mornings, try to make things more relaxed. Give yourself time to enjoy a coffee under the pergola, make a plan for the day that does not involve rushing; give yourself time to ease into the day.

Be sure to go around and open all the windows, let the light in and start your day with something healthy to eat, like summer berries.

And finally, focus on comfort.

Make sure you have cosy textured blankets, great places to sit whilst you enjoy good company and good food, that is the European way.

Ensure you have your zones ready for relaxation and enjoyment, and don't be shy to use them on your own, self-reflection is just as important as socialising.

It's no surprise more people are investing in their homes and outdoor spaces, with home improvement continuing to be a major focus for homeowners in recent years, so join the movement and make the most of what you have.

Aim for no stress, no rushing, just good vibes and cosy spaces. That's kind of the point of a holiday after all.

Making your at-home staycation feel like a real escape

Enjoying a great staycation is not about recreating a five-star ultra luxury resort. It's about making small changes that shift the way your home feels.

Start with one area; the garden seems the most obvious starting point, and go from there. Try to capture the vibe that makes a holiday so special.

Allow yourself to be outdoors, create spaces that allow you to properly relax, and make the most of what we're given this summer.

When it's done right, staying home won't feel like a compromise; it will feel like an intentional choice.

A choice that will benefit you in a big way.