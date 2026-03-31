A SWAT expert explains why the back doors to Nancy Guthrie's home were likely left open on purpose on the night of her abduction.

The Nancy Guthrie investigation unfolds with chilling new information, confirmed recently by her daughter. In a recent interview with Today show co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie said the back doors to Nancy's house were 'propped open' during the overnight hours of 1 February, when she was first reported missing.

Daughter Confirms Key Detail in Nancy Guthrie Abduction

'We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn't make any sense,' she told Kotb. In the interview, Savannah also confirmed seeing blood on the front doorstep, and the Ring camera was yanked off.

Pima County SWAT Commander Krygier weighed in on those pertinent details while speaking to Brian Entin, as they revisited the crime scene. Considering the new information, Krygier still believes Nancy went out the front door with her abductor.

'My hunch is they probably went out the front door because of the blood that was found out there,' Krygier said, noting that the back doors were likely left open as a contingency measure. 'If [the back doors] were propped open, obviously that was left for a reason. A quick in, quick out, whichever one it was,' he added.

New Evidence Suggests Chilling Implications

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The open back doors suggested that the kidnapper created an alternate exit to the front, ensuring both were instantly accessible. 'Depending on what your plan was, for me it's a quick way in [and] a quick way out, it's one less thing you think about opening the door you don't want it closing behind you,' he explained.

'[Maybe] it automatically locks, and you don't know how to unlock it. It's a time thing. That way too, you know exactly where you're going.' he added. 'You don't kind of get lost in the house. 'You kind of see and remember where that open door is.'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January in her Tucson home. Based on physical and digital forensic evidence lifted from the scene, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office suspect Nancy was abducted the next day, in the early morning.

A masked, likely armed person forced their way into the house, per the initial investigation. Authorities are actively pursuing key leads in the case, primarily the signs of forced entry, footage of a masked intruder, and mixed DNA retrieved in Nancy's home.

How Savannah Guthrie's Interview Affects the Investigation

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 58 days, with no breakthrough evidence. In a separate interview with Entin, retired FBI special agent Steve Moore expressed hopes that someone would come forward after watching Savannah Guthrie's heartfelt interview.

'I think there's a possibility,' Moore said. 'Early on in the case, you say that's a low probability. At this point, you'd say any probability is worth doing.' The abductor might also 'act out a little bit' in response, thinking they're in control of the situation. 'It's all going to depend on the unknown: what kind of person did this,' Moore added.