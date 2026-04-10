A Meghan Markle fan who paid £1,400 to attend the Duchess of Sussex's wellness retreat in Sydney next week says she was abruptly removed from the guest list in Australia after organisers discovered she worked in the media, according to an account she published for 7News.

The retreat, promoted as a 'girls' weekend' style experience, promises yoga, sound healing, meditation, a psychologist‑led session and a disco evening. For many fans, it is effectively a high‑priced opportunity to spend time in the same room as the Duchess of Sussex, who will be joined in Australia by Prince Harry.

How The Meghan Markle Retreat Turned Sour For One Guest

Journalist Ariana Pezeshki wrote that she, like hundreds of others, signed up early and received an initial response stressing that spaces were limited and that organisers would 'be in touch soon if we have a spot with your name on it'. She described the process in her 7News article as feeling 'very curated and coveted'.

A second email then appeared in her inbox, this time more personal. Ariana says it informed her that host Gemma O'Neill would 'absolutely love' for her to join the Sydney retreat, turning what had been mild curiosity into a firm decision to attend. She paid £1,400 (A$2,699) for the Meghan Markle ticket and received confirmation of her place.

After payment, Ariana was told that the detailed itinerary and location would be withheld until after the Easter weekend because of security concerns. That message landed against a tense backdrop. Earlier this month, the event had been forced to contend with online trolls publicly threatening to attend Meghan's retreat and 'secretly record' her, something organisers feared could overshadow the weekend.

Read more Did Meghan Markle Fake a Sold-Out Women's Retreat in Australia? Netizens Think So Did Meghan Markle Fake a Sold-Out Women's Retreat in Australia? Netizens Think So

According to Ariana's account, everything changed shortly afterwards. Instead of receiving an invoice and logistical information, she says she noticed a missed phone call and then an email that 'blindsided' her.

The organisers had 'become aware that I work in media', she wrote, and told her that because the retreat was billed as a 'closed‑door experience', they were 'no longer able to offer me access'.

Ariana says her £1,400 was refunded in full. In her article, she wrote that 'at no point during the booking process was there any disclosed condition stating that media professionals were ineligible to attend', and said she was 'disappointed' to be excluded on that basis. In her view, eligibility rules for the Meghan Markle retreat 'should have been disclosed upfront'.

Her account has not, at the time of writing, been publicly challenged by the organisers.

Security Fears, Meghan Markle's Image And A 'Closed‑Door' Event

The decision to remove a journalist from the guest list is playing out in parallel with wider scrutiny of Meghan Markle's Australian trip. Comment pieces and phone‑in shows have questioned everything from the cost to taxpayers to whether the tour represents a 'comeback' attempt for the Sussexes. One Sky News segment framed a separate snub as a 'humiliating blow' for the Duchess, while other coverage has suggested Meghan faces 'silence' in Australia because she is 'bad for brands'.

The retreat itself has already faced what organisers describe as security and privacy threats. Reports that hostile social media users were planning to infiltrate the weekend and covertly record Meghan during supposed safe‑space sessions appear to have hardened the insistence on a strictly controlled environment.

As of this report, there is no indication that Meghan personally intervened in Ariana's case, and neither the Duchess nor Prince Harry has commented on the disinvitation. The only explanation on record comes from Ariana, who says organisers pointed to the 'closed-door' nature of the Meghan Markle retreat after discovering she worked in the media.

Meanwhile, separate reporting has suggested that Meghan's presence in Sydney may also align with plans for a new Soho House venue in the city, though this has not been officially confirmed. One of the Her Best Life hosts behind the retreat has been linked, via online commentary, to the Soho House Sydney advisory committee, leading some Reddit users to speculate that the event doubles as soft promotion for the private members' club.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to travel to Australia next week for what has been described as a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements rather than a formal royal tour.

At the heart of the trip is the Meghan Markle wellness retreat in Sydney, a three‑day event from 17 to 19 April organised by the Her Best Life podcast. Tickets were not put on open sale; instead, would‑be guests were asked to register their interest and wait to see if they would be offered the chance to buy a coveted place.