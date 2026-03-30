The search for Nancy Guthrie took a sharper turn in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday after genetic genealogist CeCe Moore said a still-unidentified 'second location' linked to the disappearance of the 84-year-old could offer investigators the DNA lead they have so far failed to find. Speaking to NewsNation, Moore argued that if Guthrie was abducted from her home as authorities believe, there is a strong chance she was taken elsewhere, and that place, or something left behind in it, may yet point directly to the person responsible.

Guthrie was last seen on 31 January after having dinner with family and returning home. Federal and local investigators later concluded that a masked, armed person likely forced their way into the property overnight and took her. Since then, the case has only grown stranger. Authorities have pointed the public towards three key windows of time, 11 January, 24 January and the early hours of 1 February, while the investigation has already turned up signs of forced entry, blood on the front porch and multiple ransom notes, but still no clear answer on where Guthrie is.

The Search May Reach Beyond The House

Moore's view is blunt, and it carries weight because she and her team have helped solve more than 300 cases using investigative genetic genealogy. In essence, the method works by comparing DNA recovered from a crime scene with profiles in genealogy databases and then building family connections until a suspect pool narrows to a name. It is precise work, often slow, occasionally astonishingly fast, and in Guthrie's case Moore believes the missing piece may not be inside the house at all.

'She had to be held somewhere,' Moore said on The Truth of the Matter podcast. That line matters because it shifts the logic of the case. If investigators can identify a vehicle, a property or even an object carrying both Guthrie's DNA and that of the person who took her, Moore believes the case could move from inference to identification. Her phrasing was careful but unmistakably confident. 'If they can get a viable profile from her actual kidnapper, he will be identified through investigative genetic genealogy.'

Still, there is a hard reality underneath the optimism. No second scene has been publicly identified, no suspect has been named and Guthrie has not been found. That means Moore's theory remains just that, a theory, albeit one grounded in the practical habits of abduction cases rather than television drama. She also urged investigators not to abandon the obvious too quickly, suggesting that if no usable DNA has been recovered yet, the Tucson home itself may still hold it.

How DNA Could Reframe The Search

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Moore used the interview to widen the point beyond one case. She said public participation in databases such as GEDmatch can make the difference in investigations that would otherwise stall for years. 'We need people who are willing to help by putting their DNA in the databases they can access,' she said, adding that people often face hurdles when trying to download raw data from consumer DNA tests because companies make them 'jump through hoops'.

That is where the case becomes bigger than a single house in Tucson. Moore's argument is not simply about technology. It is about whether enough people are prepared to make themselves searchable in the service of a criminal inquiry. Her most pointed remark was also her most human one. For those uneasy about discovering a relative may be implicated in a crime, she offered a warning rather than a reassurance. 'If they're sitting around your Christmas dinner table, and they have access to your loved ones, you're putting your family at risk,' she said. 'So, it's kind of the wrong-headed way of thinking about it.'

To show why she thinks a breakthrough remains possible, Moore pointed to a case she solved involving the murder of 12-year-old Michella Welch, whose killer was identified decades later after DNA from the scene allowed her to build out a family tree. She said that investigation, which had sat cold for 30 years, moved in a matter of hours once the right biological evidence was available. That, really, is the unnerving promise hanging over the Nancy Guthrie search now. The case looks stuck until the moment it is not, and if Moore is right, the decisive clue may be waiting somewhere investigators have not yet publicly named.