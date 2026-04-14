A 22-year-old woman spent years living in fear that she was a paedophile, haunted by intrusive thoughts she couldn't explain. It was only recently that a life-changing diagnosis in the UK finally provided clarity on her condition.

By understanding the true nature of her mental health, she was able to reclaim her identity from a devastating misunderstanding.

'You think you're a monster, that you don't deserve to exist.' Molly Lambert, 22, shared these painful thoughts after a mental health disorder led her to believe she was a paedophile for years.

The Reality of Pure-O

She is one of the roughly 10% of people with obsessive-compulsive disorder who deal with Pure-O. In this specific subtype, the struggle is largely internal, as the compulsions happen within the mind instead of through physical actions.

Throughout her teens, Molly was plagued by violent and sexually intrusive thoughts, sparking a deep-seated fear that she posed a risk to those around her. Her search for answers ended in August 2025 after a TikTok video about P-OCD—a form of the disorder involving distressing, unwanted imagery regarding children—led to her own formal diagnosis.

Living With the Uncertainty

Molly emphasises that P-OCD has nothing to do with being a paedophile, and she is speaking up to reach anyone else who feels trapped in silence. Her experience with the disorder involved constant fixations on her moral character, sexuality, and the very nature of her existence.

'It's not being a paedophile – it's that these thoughts exist and your brain latches onto them,' she explains. 'OCD is all about uncertainty. It tells you "what if?" and you can't prove it wrong.'

According to Molly, every new theme felt like 'the same lie in a different disguise.' While the thoughts caused her immense distress, she maintains they had nothing to do with her true character or what she actually wanted. Her struggle didn't involve the physical rituals many associate with OCD, as her compulsions took place entirely within her mind.

A Cycle of Mental Loops

'I would replay thoughts, overanalyse everything, check comments, and second guess myself constantly,' Molly, a digital PR worker and mental health advocate from Deansgate, Manchester, says.

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She describes a life where relaxation feels impossible. 'Intrusive thoughts can appear suddenly and feel vivid, I could be thinking about breakfast and suddenly imagine being stabbed.'

Molly describes a punishing loop where fighting the urges triggers a surge in anxiety, but yielding to them only makes the habit harder to break. Even today, being tired or stressed can intensify these episodes. For a long time, she felt lost in 'dark spirals' of deep-seated guilt.

'The shame is in how you see yourself,' Molly adds. 'Even years later, that feeling can linger. When you're figuring out who you are, OCD attacks everything and makes you question your identity.'

The Slow Path to Recovery

Molly's progress hasn't been a simple process. She began therapy in 2023, and while it offered some initial relief, her panic attacks became more severe by the following year, prompting her to explore hypnotherapy. It wasn't until 2025 that she received an official diagnosis.

'The aftermath of recovery is awful, the shame is still there, just quieter,' Molly says. 'You have to deal with ongoing feelings.'

Opening up proved to be the real breakthrough in her journey. 'Externalising it helped the most. For years I avoided talking about it, but once I did, it felt like the air cleared,' she adds.

Ending the Silent Suffering

After sharing her experiences on the internet, she has been contacted by over 1,000 individuals across every age group who had kept their intrusive thoughts a total secret. These messages detailed decades spent living in terror, guilt, and solitude.

'The response has been overwhelming,' Molly shares. 'People say they've been crying, that they've felt like this for years and never told anyone. 'Parents have reached out saying they have obsessions about harming their children. Some people said they ended up in psychiatric wards or tried to take their own lives.'

Molly feels that the stigma surrounding these topics only increases the risk for those affected. 'People don't talk about it, and that makes it worse,' Molly adds. 'Some messages are from people in their 50s who have been silently suffering their whole lives. It shows how common and hidden it is.'

Even though she still faces daily challenges, she is focused on making a difference for others. 'People have sought help, got diagnosed, or realised they're not alone after hearing my story. That's what matters,' she explains.

'I wish I had earlier awareness, it could have saved me years of suffering. People message me saying they thought they were the only ones. It's heartbreaking, but it shows how vital it is to talk about it and to break that silence.'