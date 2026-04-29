Read more Shocking Details of Clavicular's Childhood Battle with His Parents Over 'Looksmaxxing' Shocking Details of Clavicular's Childhood Battle with His Parents Over 'Looksmaxxing'

Looksmaxxing is a term that most have likely come across recently, a viral online trend that allegedly helps individuals maximise their physical appearance. This ranges from basic grooming, better known as softmaxxing, to more extreme practices referred to as hardmaxxing.

Earlier this April, the term gained attention after Clavicular, someone who has been promoting looksmaxxing, was rushed to hospital due to a reported overdose. The 20-year-old is associated with a popular but risky technique, particularly bone-smashing using a hammer to enhance facial features.

While trying to look one's best is common, there are proper ways to go about it. However, some who want instant results are turning to looksmaxxing or are considering it.

However, medical experts warn of the risks of resorting to such practices. Dr Sheina Bawa and Dr Gevork Tatarian of Elevé Cosmetic Surgery admit that they have heard about the trend but caution against its potentially costly consequences.

No Medical or Scientific Proof To Back Looksmaxxing

In an exclusive discussion with Bawa and Tatarian, the doctors reiterated that despite its growing popularity, there is no medical proof to support it. They emphasised that looksmaxxing remains unsafe and could leave those considering it in potentially worse condition than before.

'They believe that their obsession with their looks is going to be advantageous to them in certain aspects of life. Clavicular falls under that idea of hardmaxxing, going to extremes in the obsession of improving their looks. By doing that, the extremes mean engaging in unsafe practices that are not medically proven or taking things to a level they were never intended to be used,' Bawa explained.

As for bone-smashing, something Clavicular is believed to have resorted to, Bawa pointed out that it is unsafe.

'There is really no evidence and there is no medical or scientific proof that this is going to achieve the results that Clavicular claims it does. He's suggesting that by using a hammer, essentially to strike your facial bones, you're going to achieve a more masculine or structured look,' she stated.

Further, Bawa explained the serious repercussions bone-smashing may cause. She also noted that instead of achieving the goal of looking better, individuals could end up looking worse than before.

'This idea of bone-smashing... it creates trauma to the bones. It leads to inflammation and scarring. It can cause fractures, depressions, and overall, an asymmetrical appearance to the face, potentially leaving someone worse off than when they started. So it has the ability to lead to far worse complications, not just in the immediate term but also in the long term by creating uneven and asymmetrical scarring,' Bawa added.

Extreme Methods Linked to Serious and Permanent Health Risks

Given the risks, anyone who may try looksmaxxing could compromise their overall health. Dr Tatarian explained that depending on the method, the consequences may range from nerve impingement to facial paralysis.

'Depending on what procedure they are attempting, if it's actual bone-smashing, you're breaking bones in your face, where there are networks of blood vessels that pass in and out of tiny openings within the bone,' Tatarian said.

'So imagine if you break your bones somewhere along those openings where nerves are present. That may heal improperly and lead to nerve impingement. You could develop facial paralysis. If a blood vessel is damaged, it could affect blood supply to the skin and lead to wounds. There are many serious complications that could happen that people often do not consider,' he added.

In general, Bawa and Tatarian reiterated that anyone intending to take measures to improve their appearance should consult a licensed physician rather than rely on influencers. Bawa pointed out that there are safer alternatives, while emphasising the importance of time and proper guidance.

'There are safe alternatives. But there is no overnight, do-it-yourself solution at home. It often requires the help of a physician or surgeon, along with time, commitment, and dedication. It can be done if approached in a safe way,' Bawa concluded.