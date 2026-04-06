Savannah Guthrie has finally made her official return to 'Today' after two months of absence amid the search for her 84-year-old mum, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on 1 February. While her appearance demonstrated characteristic broadcast professionalism, a behavioural expert suggested she appeared more controlled than usual, possibly suppressing her emotions.

Her presence on the programme provided a sense of normalcy for a morning audience accustomed to her steady hand. However, the circumstances surrounding her return were anything but ordinary, as the search for her mother continues without a definitive breakthrough. Savannah's return to the airwaves was not merely a career milestone but a public display of resilience in the face of ongoing domestic uncertainty.

'It Felt More Controlled Than Her Usual Baseline'

Read more 'It's Good to Be Home' - Savannah Guthrie Makes First On‑Air Return to Today Two Months After Mom Went Missing 'It's Good to Be Home' - Savannah Guthrie Makes First On‑Air Return to Today Two Months After Mom Went Missing

Despite the polished exterior she presented to millions of viewers, one behavioural expert suggests that Guthrie was far from at ease. Behavioural scientist Dr Abbie Maroño weighed in on Savannah Guthrie's gestures when she made her first appearance on 'Today' on Monday.

According to Maroño, while the journalist looked composed, she was actually feeling the opposite, stating she was in a 'heightened emotional state.'

'She didn't look fully relaxed into it though, her shoulders stayed slightly held and there was less spontaneity in her reactions than you would typically expect from her,' Maroño told Page Six.

The body language expert noted that this happens because when one is under emotional strain, their attention is divided 'between performing and regulating.' She also noticed that Savannah was her usual self when the tone shifted to scripted content.

Maroño believed that, with Savannah's years of experience in the media, she is among those who are 'very good at maintaining composure' in 'high-performance environments.' The expert, however, felt that she was trying too much as she came across as 'very composed' rather than her usual self.

'But it felt more controlled than her usual baseline,' Maroño explained.

Solidarity on Set: Co-hosts and Viewers Applaud Guthrie's Bravery

The reception to Savannah's return was overwhelmingly positive, both within the studio and across social media platforms. Her co-hosts made no secret of their admiration for her strength, with Carson Daly leading the praise.

'She returned with her usual dose of grace, bravery & proficiency. We continue to pray for her & her family daily,' Daly wrote on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb was noticeably absent from the show on Monday, but she also showed her support for Savannah on social media. She shared a throwback photo of Savannah with her children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, on Instagram. She captioned it with, 'With you xoxo.'

Viewers joined in the chorus of support, flooding digital channels with messages of encouragement and hope. Many noted that her ability to remain focused during such a harrowing time was an inspiration to others facing their own personal battles. This collective bravery shown by Guthrie was the defining theme of the morning, overshadowing the standard news cycle.

'It's Good to Be Home'

On air, Guthrie told co-anchor Craig Melvin of her relief at returning: 'It's good to be home.' Melvin replied: 'Yes, it's good to have you back at home.' She added: 'Well, here we go, ready or not.'

Guthrie had announced her return during an interview with Kotb on 26 March. 'When times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family,' Savannah said, referring to her 'Today' colleagues. She added that she wasn't sure if she could do it, but she wanted to try.

The announcement preceded her reintegration into the programme, while the investigation for her missing mum continues.