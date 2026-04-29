A grieving widow in Washington has turned to cutting-edge technology to give her late husband a voice at his own memorial service. By utilising a sophisticated digital platform, she allowed mourners to interact with the deceased in a way that was previously impossible.

A Vision for a Super Wake

After nearly 60 years of marriage, which came to an end with Bill's death last year, Pam Cronrath was certain about the kind of farewell she wanted to host, though she hadn't quite figured out how to make it happen. 'I promised him a super wake,' she told the BBC.

Little did she imagine that fulfilling that vow would involve delving into holographic technology, a field usually reserved for famous stars rather than funeral services in small-town America.

At 78, Pam resides in Wenatchee, Washington, a farming town tucked away on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains. A lifelong fan of gadgetry and innovation, she credits her forward-thinking attitude to a career that evolved right alongside the internet from its very beginning.

A few years back, her interest was piqued at a medical conference when she witnessed a doctor being beamed across the country as a life-sized, live hologram. 'I was completely impressed. It stayed with me,' she said.

The memory of that experience resurfaced after Bill passed away, leaving Pam to wonder if that same tech could be applied to a memorial. However, tracking down the right support proved difficult, as she was working against the clock while many firms she approached were either priced out of reach or simply uninterested.

From Pop Stars to Personal Tributes

She eventually connected with Proto Hologram and Hyperreal, a pair of firms specialising in hologram and avatar tech. Pam was open about her hesitations, admitting, 'When you hear they're working with Michael Jackson's estate, and then it's me—Pam from Wenatchee—you do wonder how it's going to work.'

Although she had initially vowed to Bill that she would cap the spending for his 'super wake' at $2,000 (£1,480), the costs spiralled as the project grew in scale. Pam admitted the total eventually reached roughly 10 to 15 times her starting budget, yet she remained certain that Bill would have been moved by the effort and glad it took place.

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The last few years have seen the rise of various technologies that let people seemingly speak from beyond the grave by filming answers to questions ahead of time, which software then sifts through to find the right response. Remington Scott, who founded Hyperreal, claims his firm takes a different path, noting, 'Those systems are meaningful, but they're constructed; they're selecting from pre-recorded material or generating an approximation.'

Scott explained that his firm focuses on a 'comprehensive capture' of a person's appearance, voice, and movements to produce something that those close to the individual can identify at once. However, because Bill had already passed away, Pam's project could not rely on any live recordings.

Recreating a Lifetime of Memories

Rather than using live footage, Pam penned the script herself by leaning on 60 years of shared memories. 'I knew him for 60 years, so I wrote it the way I believed he would speak,' she explained, though she admitted that getting the voice right was the toughest hurdle.

I brought my husband back to his funeral as a hologram | Shiona McCallum, BBC



When Pam Cronrath's husband Bill died last year, after nearly 60 years of marriage, she knew what she wanted to do, but not exactly how.



"I promised him a super wake," she told the BBC.



What she… pic.twitter.com/UR6LAkpslc — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) April 26, 2026

Bill was a naturally private person, meaning there were hardly any recent clips of him to work with. While his earlier audio captures had a stronger tone, the more recent files clearly showed his declining health. Technicians struggled to strike a middle ground that his relatives would find familiar, even if the result fell slightly short of perfection.

A Final Message From Valhalla

Roughly 200 guests arrived for the memorial service, with the vast majority completely unaware of what was about to happen. The atmosphere changed instantly when Bill's hologram emerged on screen, appearing life-sized from the waist up and talking straight to the crowd.

'Now, before anyone gets confused, I'm not actually here in Valhalla today,' the digital version of Bill remarked, before asking, 'Is this going to be fun?' Pam recalled, 'People were stunned', noting that some guests simply couldn't wrap their heads around how the display was possible.

The digital projection went beyond simply reading a script, taking part in a rehearsed question-and-answer session led by Bill's nephew. The hologram even teased that marrying Pam despite his cold feet was the 'best decision I ever didn't make,' leading several guests to believe the conversation was actually taking place in real time.

One of Pam's sons picked up on just a single minor discrepancy, remarking that 'his voice is just a little bit off.' To Pam, his observation only proved just how remarkably close they had come to capturing his true likeness.