A travel warning has been issued to people heading to Bali over a mandatory extra fee they'll have to pay to enter the beautiful island.

Travellers now have to pay an additional tourist tax, apart from the usual visa fee and the rule came into place on Feb. 14. All foreign nationals have to pay the tourist tax, which is around £7.70 (€8.90, IDR 150,000, $10) upon or before arrival.

The new fee "applies only once during a trip to Bali" for all foreign nationals entering the province, according to Bali Tourism Department head Tjok Bagus Pemayun.

"The levy is paid only once while travelling in Bali, before the person leaves the territory of the Republic of Indonesia," the Bali administration said in a statement, as reported in local media.

The administration also confirmed that travellers who leave Bali to visit other provinces in Indonesia will not have to pay the tax again but should they leave the country and re-enter Bali, they will need to pay the tax once again.

The new tax is expected to be used by the government to help preserve Bali's natural environment and culture, and contribute to more sustainable tourism.

"This money will be used in our efforts to establish sustainable tourism. Primarily, these funds will be used to improve waste management, preserve cultural sites and the local environment," Indonesia's Deputy Tourism Minister Ni Made Ayu Marthini said in an interview.

It was earlier reported that the tourist fee can be paid electronically upon arrival, with international cards also accepted for payment. It is also believed that Bali will deploy at least 20 officers at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport who will be on duty to process payments before tourists move to the immigration line.

UK travellers: How much will it cost to enter Bali?

The province of Bali, comprising the island of Bali and a few smaller offshore islands, is one of the most famous hotspots across Asia, courtesy of its gorgeous beaches, lush green paddy fields and rich culture among others. Bali received more than two million tourists last year, with the Indonesian island making a strong comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 92 countries are eligible for visa on arrival in Indonesia, including the UK, and the visa fee is around £27. The tourist entry fee of £7.64 means British citizens will have to shell out nearly £35 to enter Bali from next year.

The only countries that do not require a visa to visit Indonesia are those 10 nations from the ASEAN, i.e. Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.