Holidaymakers heading to France in the coming days have received a warning over an outbreak of a potentially fatal illness.

Last week, after a "severe" illness, botulism, killed one person and saw eight others hospitalised, the UK Foreign Office was forced to update its travel advisory for France. This warning was especially for people who had visited the French city of Bordeaux and eaten at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in early September. Anyone who has done so is being urged to visit a doctor at the earliest.

The symptoms of botulism include abdominal pains, vomiting, diarrhea, blurred or double vision and a dry mouth accompanied by difficulty swallowing or even speaking.

It is believed that diners at Tchin Tchin ate sardines in a homemade oil preserve, which was contaminated with botulism bacteria. The victims all dined at the said wine bar in Bordeaux from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, according to a statement from France's public health body. The local health authorities have revealed that two less serious cases were also identified.

HSE says a “small number of Irish citizens have been affected” and are receiving care in France following botulism outbreak linked to Tchin Tchin wine bar in Bordeaux.



One Irish person is being treated in ICU. pic.twitter.com/UsID3yheab — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) September 13, 2023

With France being one of the most popular destinations among British travellers, the UK government's health bosses are now urgently trying to track anybody else who may have eaten there during this time period.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) wrote: "French health authorities released a public warning on 13 September following an outbreak of botulism (severe food poisoning) at a restaurant in Bordeaux, France."

"The UK Health Security Agency is urging anyone who ate at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between 4 and 10 September to contact their local emergency department urgently. If you are in France, contact a healthcare professional or emergency services number 15 if you ate at this restaurant between these dates", added UKHSA.

1/ The French public health authorities have detected an outbreak of botulism linked to a restaurant in Bordeaux. If you ate at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux, France between 4 and 10 September please contact your local Emergency department urgently https://t.co/8WnGCTS0o8 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) September 13, 2023

The customer who died of botulism was a woman in her thirties who was visiting Bordeaux with her partner, who is still in intensive care.

Botulism is a paralyzing nerve toxin, considered to be one of the most powerful and deadly substances in the world. It is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and sometimes by strains of Clostridium butyricum and Clostridium baratii. The rod-shaped bacteria are usually found in soil and deposits from lakes, rivers and oceans.

It is also understood that the botulism bacteria bloom in low-oxygen conditions, such as canned foods, deep wounds and the intestinal tract.

Following these incidents, Bordeaux's Tchin Tchin Wine Bar has been closed down for a few days at least, if not weeks following discussions with the owner to carry out cleaning and disinfection of the premises.