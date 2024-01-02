The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) or UK Foreign Office, has issued a new advisory for people heading to France in the coming days.

The FCDO provides advice about the risks of travel to any of 226 countries and territories on a regular basis in order to help its people make ideal decisions and stay safe. Earlier this week, the UK Foreign Office warned travellers who have plans to visit France.

The latest advisory has come after Eurostar services were disrupted on Saturday (Dec. 30). The travel chaos was ignited by flooding as millions of gallons of water entered tunnels in London and Kent.

The Foreign Office has urged people to check with Eurostar for the latest updates. The international rail operator, meanwhile, has told its social media followers that stations would be "extremely busy" and that people could request to have their tickets refunded, or to travel on an alternative date.

We're able to confirm that we'll be running our planned timetable tomorrow.

Our stations will be extremely busy due to today's disruption. If you're traveling tomorrow and would like to travel on an alternative date or request a refund, you can do so here https://t.co/WhdZ5Q4pi2 — Eurostar (@Eurostar) December 30, 2023

Even though Eurostar's normal service has since resumed, the rail company has not assured if it would be able to run any extra trains. Some passengers, whose trains were cancelled on Saturday, were seen queuing at St Pancras to try and book tickets on Sunday, as per reports in English media.

Several people were supposedly left stranded and were not able to get to their planned destinations in time for the New Year.

Meanwhile, the FCDO continues to warn people about possible terror attacks in France. The Western European country has raised its national threat level to the highest level (Emergency Attack Level).

"This threat level is described as maximum vigilance and protection in the event of an imminent threat of a terrorist act or in the immediate aftermath of an attack," FCDO's advisory reads.

It also states that evacuations of crowded places may take place including "airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship and large commercial centres".

Travellers must also be aware of a new ban that is set to come in place across the beaches in France.

France will ban smoking at all beaches, public parks, forests, and other public spaces. The ban is a result of the effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to make the "first tobacco-free generation" by 2032. The new rule is expected to be enforced in the coming days.

Exact details of the ban are yet to be revealed, but it is understood that people breaching the ban will face fines, as part of France's national anti-tobacco campaign.