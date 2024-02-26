Travellers heading to Spain for a holiday have been warned that they could be slapped with a hefty fine if they break a simple beach law.

Spain is one of the most visited countries across Europe, especially by British travellers, courtesy of its pristine beaches and gorgeous coastline.

Benidorm, a city on Spain's eastern coast, is a renowned Mediterranean holiday destination that attracts thousands of tourists every month for its nightlife and beaches. While there are plenty of activities that'll keep a tourist busy in Benidorm, one must also be aware of some strict rules to avoid losing money while on a holiday.

One of the lesser-known rules is that Benidorm beaches have a designated seven-hour time window for tourists to swim. If a traveller is caught entering the beaches in Benidorm or swimming in the sea between midnight and 7 AM, they can be fined between €750 and €1,200, which is equivalent to up to around £1,027, according to Health Plan Spain.

The time restrictions on Benidorm's beaches are in place for safety reasons as well as to allow for the authorities to get the areas cleaned. Most beaches in Benidorm have signs guiding the tourists on what they can and can't do.

Benidorm is home to five stunning beaches - Levante, Poniente, Mal Pas, Almadrava and Tio Ximo, with free Wi-Fi reportedly available at the first three beaches.

There are several other restrictions in place across beaches in Benidorm, including smoking on the beach which could see a person be fined up to €2,000 (£1,709). Travellers will lose around £1,027 if they are caught sleeping or camping on a beach. Tourists must also be aware that they cannot play ball games outside the designated area and a breach of the same will lead to a €120 (£103) fine.

If a person is caught swimming in the sea in Benidorm when the red flag is flying, they will be fined up to €1,000 (£855). A fine of €150 (£128) and €650 (£556) is in place if a traveller is caught urinating in the sea and using soap and shampoo at the beach showers, respectively.

Earlier it was reported that travellers in Spain could receive a £513 fine over breaching a taxi rule. In Spain, taxis must be registered and the laws around taxis and private hire companies are very severe. Not only can unregistered drivers get into trouble, but passengers using these services can also be slapped with a hefty fine.

There are quite a few illegal transport companies, especially in popular tourist hotspots that pretend to have registered and legit businesses. A person could be fined up to €600 (£513) if caught using an unlicensed service.