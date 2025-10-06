The fairytale romance between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift has placed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end under a suffocating level of scrutiny, and sources say the 'stressed-out groom-to-be' is now 'losing it' under the pressure.

The 35-year-old athlete is reportedly 'fumbling' under the immense pressure of his high-profile relationship, his football career, and his vast extracurricular empire.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Alarm bells first sounded when the Chiefs tight end lost his composure during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14.

Teammates and fans were stunned when the athlete threw his helmet to the ground and yelled, "I'm sick of this st!"**—even though his team was three points ahead at the time. The Chiefs eventually lost the game, 20 to 17.

Travis Kelce And The 'Claustrophobia' Of Fame

People close to the star are now deeply worried by his volatile temper and increasing workload. An insider told National Enquirer: 'Travis is losing it and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now.' The volume of his outside ventures is reportedly overwhelming him.

The tipster shared: 'He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant — and now football season is in full swing.' The intense scrutiny stemming from his romance with Taylor Swift is making him feel 'claustrophobic.'

The mole details the immediate pressure he faces post-game: 'Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Taylor, plus he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries.'

The pressure has intensified as the couple begins to plan their future. The spy reveals: 'Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor, and the fear is he's going to buckle under the pressure.' According to the source, 'there's more of an edge to him now and his temper is getting the best of him.'

Travis Kelce's Expensive Peace Offering To Patrick Mahomes

While people close to Travis suggest he has brought the overwhelming pressure upon himself with his 'overreaching ambition,' the source maintains that 'the fact remains the guy is cracking up.'

A few days after his fiery Eagles game outburst, Travis Kelce was reportedly keen to smooth things over with his star quarterback teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Travis tried to make nice with teammate Patrick Mahomes by reportedly splurging $70,000 on fine wine and two watches for the star quarterback's 30th birthday on September 17.

This gesture occurred during a double celebration, as it was also opening night for the two friends' new high-end establishment, 1587 Prime Steakhouse, in Kansas City.

The insider adds a telling detail regarding this expensive gift, saying: 'Travis can't afford to piss off Patrick.' This comment suggests a calculated effort by Kelce to maintain key alliances amid his personal and professional strain.

The Fear That Travis Kelce Will Buckle

The sudden shift in Kelce's demeanor and the public outburst on the field have worried those in his inner circle. His temper and the constant scrutiny threaten to undo the success he has built both on and off the field.

As the high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift continues to escalate his fame, the immediate fear is that the combination of football season, media exposure, and vast business demands will cause him to 'buckle under the pressure.'

Will Travis Kelce be able to manage his global fame and escalating ambitions without cracking?

IBTimes UK has reached out to Travis Kelce for comments.