The toxic shadow of a US president's health has once again fallen across the political landscape, and this time the scrutiny is focusing on the 79-year-old's hands. For months, whispers about Donald Trump's physical condition have been rife, fuelled by reports of him apparently dozing off in high-stakes meetings — most recently while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefing him on foreign policy matters.

But it is the baffling, deep purple bruising that has appeared on the president's hands that has truly captured the public's attention, leaving the White House press operation scrambling for a credible explanation and medical experts openly scoffing at their efforts. The saga of the mysterious marks began earlier in the year. When Trump visited French President Emmanuel Macron during a state trip in February, reporters noted a distinct discoloration on his hands, which appeared to have been hastily concealed with makeup.

The sight — a leader of one of the world's most powerful nations trying to obscure a physical issue — immediately sparked furious speculation across Washington and beyond. When journalists pressed the White House about the marks, press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a line that instantly intensified the rumour mill: she maintained the bruising resulted from Trump greeting so many people.

The Bruising Mystery: Experts Doubt Donald Trump's Handshaking Defence

The issue, however, did not fade; the extensive bruising reappeared in recent weeks, forcing the White House to re-issue the same dubious rationale. Yet, the explanation — that the marks were simply a side effect of overzealous handshaking — has been robustly dismantled by medical professionals, who argue it is highly improbable.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Dr. Neal Patel was quick to cast doubt on the official narrative. 'Shaking too many hands is a little bit of a stretch,' he stated bluntly. 'President Trump has had something like this in the past, and from my experience and my patients, I would put that lower on the list of possibilities'. The doctor's measured but definitive rejection of the White House's claim only served to further underscore the sense of a deliberate obfuscation.

This professional scepticism was echoed by Dr. Boback Berookhim, who told the MailOnline that the official account appeared seriously questionable. Dr. Berookhim offered a range of much more conventional, if still concerning, possibilities for the physical manifestation: 'It could be from a blood draw, an insect bite or potentially from hitting his hand against something'.

The fact that the most powerful press operation in the world felt compelled to invent a fantastical tale about the sheer volume of public goodwill suggests they are either protecting the president's privacy at all costs or avoiding a more serious conversation about his advancing age.

'Treasonous' Claims: How Donald Trump Is Battling the Health Narrative

The president has consistently and vehemently rejected any suggestion that he is in less than excellent health. He has gone so far as to make the findings of a medical examination and MRI scan public, asserting he had 'as good a result as they've ever seen'.

However, the continued media focus has clearly become a major source of frustration for the 79-year-old politician. Following a piece in The New York Times that scrutinised his wellbeing, Trump issued a furious response on social media. 'After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean "THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,"' he wrote.

Yet, despite his heated rhetoric, his fitness remains a pervasive topic, becoming fodder for American late-night television. During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host skewered the official narrative with characteristic dark humour.

'Our president appears to be deeply unwell, even for him,' Kimmel remarked, before launching into a summary of the situation's absurdity: 'Something is wrong here. The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He's been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he's covering with Maybelline. And we're supposed to accept this idea that he's some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?'

The combination of the president's own denials and the White House's increasingly unbelievable PR work has turned a simple medical issue into a global spectacle, where the health of one man overshadows almost every other political discussion.

The White House's 'handshaking' explanation for Donald Trump's deep purple bruising has been dismissed by medical experts as highly improbable, replacing concern with outright scepticism. When the health of a major political figure becomes a spectacle involving makeup and 'treasonous' accusations, the public deserves simple, factual honesty, not obfuscation.