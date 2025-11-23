US president Donald Trump has claimed that he used tariff threats to stop five international wars, arguing in a new online statement that the United States is now the 'richest, strongest and most respected' it has ever been. The post, addressed to supporters, is the latest in a series of messages positioning tariffs as central to both America's economic gains and its global influence, as Trump continues to sharpen his political message ahead of the next election cycle.

Trump Says Tariffs Brought in 'Trillions' and Prevented Wars

In the lengthy statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the US has taken in 'trillions of dollars' through tariffs and foreign investment. He claimed that he halted 'five of the eight wars directly' by threatening or imposing tariffs on foreign governments, presenting the tactic as a form of pressure that deterred further conflict.

He also said the US economy had surged under his approach, pointing to what he described as almost nonexistent inflation and a stock market that has hit 'an all-time high for the 48th time in nine months'. Trump used the message to draw a sharp contrast with President Joe Biden, saying inflation was at its worst during Biden's term.

Tariffs Remain Central to Trump's Policy Messaging

Tariffs have long been one of Trump's signature policy tools, featuring prominently during his presidency and throughout his campaigning. He has repeatedly argued that imposing costs on foreign producers benefits American workers and strengthens the negotiation power of the United States.

Economists and trade analysts continue to debate the effectiveness of this strategy. While tariffs can serve as leverage in trade disputes, they may also raise consumer prices and trigger retaliatory measures from affected countries. Despite this, tariffs remain a defining part of Trump's economic narrative.

Political Timing Heightens Attention on His Claims

Trump's remarks come at a critical moment, as both domestic and foreign policy positions face renewed scrutiny heading into an intense political year. His messaging has increasingly centred on economic strength, national security and claims of global respect, themes he frequently highlights to galvanise supporters.

The president also revived his usual criticisms of political rivals, referring to Biden as 'Sleepy Joe Biden' and accusing various influential figures and groups of undermining American interests.

Critics Named in Trump's Post

In the same statement, Trump targeted conservative legal activist Leonard Leo, billionaire Charles Koch, and unnamed foreign governments, accusing them of having 'ripped off' the United States for years through tariff practices that he said disadvantaged American workers.

He said the US legal system would not allow those he described as 'slimeballs' to weaken the nation further, framing his own stance as a corrective to what he claims were longstanding imbalances in global trade.

Economic Indicators Offer Mixed Picture

Trump's comments also referenced several economic indicators, including stock market performance and inflation. Financial data shows the stock market has reached repeated record highs this year, although analysts often attribute market movements to a wide range of factors such as monetary policy, investor sentiment and global economic trends.

Inflation figures have fluctuated in recent months, and while current rates are lower than peaks seen during the pandemic recovery period, economists note that inflation is influenced by international supply chains, energy prices and interest-rate policy rather than tariffs alone.

Tariffs and Foreign Policy Remain in Debate

While Trump said five potential wars were prevented because of tariff pressure, official documents and public records have not confirmed any specific conflicts halted by tariff threats alone. Foreign policy specialists note that conflict prevention typically involves a combination of intelligence, diplomacy, sanctions and military deterrence.

Still, Trump's message underscores how tariffs continue to shape his public narrative, reinforcing his argument that financial pressure is a powerful tool for securing American interests.