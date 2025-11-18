US President Donald Trump appeared at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington on 17 November 2025. That gathering featured corporate leaders, franchise groups, and political figures.

Trump used that stage for messages on affordability and working-class concerns. A key moment came when he recalled a short shift during his 2024 campaign.

His memory involved a McDonald's drive-thru window in Pennsylvania. Trump said reactions from customers during that stop helped him foresee his 2024 win.

That claim captured attention across the room.

Trump Predicts Presidency After Working at McDonald's Drive-Thru

According to People, Donald Trump recalled a visit on 20 October 2024 at a McDonald's branch in Feasterville Trevose in Pennsylvania. He worked behind a counter during a campaign stop.

He handled orders at a drive-thru window during that same visit. The president said customers reacted with surprise once they recognised him. POTUS described those reactions as warm and enthusiastic.

Trump told attendees that he 'almost knew' victory would follow that moment. He said that response created confidence ahead of voting day. He added that he tried fry work during that stop. He joked about his brief role as a fry cook.

He spoke about the staff who guided him through tasks, which he considered pretty complex. He described a long queue outside that venue. He said crowds gathered after word spread about his arrival.

Trump added that customers expressed 'love' during each short exchange. He said that sentiment convinced him that success was near.

'And it was fascinating. Every one of them, it was, the response was incredible. Almost like I knew I was gonna win when I saw that,' said Donald Trump.

Trump Promises McDonald's Owners 'Prices are Coming Down'

Trump shifted from campaign memories toward economic claims. He spoke about affordability within McDonald's outlets. The American leader promised lower prices for key food items.

He pointed also toward tariff adjustments issued on 14 November. Those adjustments removed charges on beef, coffee, tomatoes, oranges and more. He said those actions would ease pressure across supply chains.

Trump also said inflation had dropped under his administration. He mentioned that earlier levels created hardship nationwide. Trump then claimed conditions had now improved. He said further progress would come soon.

He explained that McDonald's owners would feel gains from policy changes. He said McDonald's chief Chris Kempczinski informed him about price reductions across many branches.

Donald Trump framed that discussion as proof that economic measures worked. He also said franchise owners avoided deeper problems because of his win.

The president confidently claimed that losing that election would have created serious financial risk across several sectors. He called himself a loyal customer during that segment of his speech.

Donald Trump Thanked McDonald's for Committing to Affordability

Appreciation for McDonald's corporate steps closed Trump's appearance. Extra Value Meals returned across many outlets. Price cuts reached several popular items, as per USA Today.

Trump thanked McDonald's for those actions. Praise then turned toward McDonald's workers. Trump described early morning service for nurses, builders, and officers.

He also highlighted evening service for parents and children. Night shifts received attention as well. That recognition covered travellers seeking meals during long journeys.

'No matter who you are, everyone loves something at McDonald's, there's always something to have,' said Donald Trump.

He ended his speech with a joke, saying, 'I like the fish, I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce.'