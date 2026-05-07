Donald Trump's right hand again drew scrutiny in Washington on Wednesday, when a dark mark appeared to smear across his skin during a White House event hosted by Melania Trump for military mothers in the East Room.

The fresh photos, taken as the US president greeted guests, have reignited a long‑running mystery around the bruises and discolouration on both his hands. The images land after months of questions about Trump's health and persistent marks on the back of his hands, which have been caught by photographers at everything from formal receptions to last week's meeting with King Charles III.

The White House and Trump's own team have repeatedly pushed back, offering prosaic explanations that have done little to slow speculation online.

The newest twist comes courtesy of internet sleuths who have zeroed in not on doctors, but on Melania. One widely shared post on X featured a photograph of the first lady clasping her husband's hand, which looks more like a formal handshake than an intimate gesture. In the shot, her thumb rests squarely on the part of his right hand that later appears darker and smudged.

'Melania 100% rubbed off some of his makeup when she shook his hand at this event. Her thumb is in the exact place where it's most discoloured,' the user wrote, overlaying the two images for comparison. Earlier photos from the same reception show Trump's hand appearing more evenly covered, which has fed the theory that make‑up was being used to conceal underlying bruising and that the careful camouflage simply shifted.

Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IZEw3j1JzD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

Online Detectives Weigh In On Donald Trump And Melania's 'Makeup' Moment

The notion that Donald relies on cosmetics to cover the marks is not new, but the apparent thumb‑shaped smear has given the theory fresh oxygen. Close‑up images show a distinct patch where Melania's thumb had been, lighter than the surrounding area, as if product had been lifted away.

There is, of course, no confirmation from Trump or Melania that makeup was involved, and the White House has not addressed this specific claim. Nothing about the origin of the marks has been independently verified.

Read more Does Melania Trump Hate Donald Trump? Awkward Hand Moment During King Charles III Photo-Op Goes Viral Does Melania Trump Hate Donald Trump? Awkward Hand Moment During King Charles III Photo-Op Goes Viral

Previous official explanations have ranged from the mundane to the slightly strained. Aides have in the past blamed 'excessive' handshaking, arguing that Trump's famously firm grip and constant public contact leave his skin battered. One X user, picking up on that line, joked after the latest photos surfaced: 'MAGA: see! It WAS shaking hands that was the problem!'

Another account, floated from within the administration, suggested Trump had simply clipped his hand on a table, an everyday mishap elevated to a geopolitical talking point because it happened to someone whose every gesture is filmed.

Trump, however, has offered his own medical rationale. In January, he told the Wall Street Journal that the marks on his hands were a side‑effect of his daily aspirin routine, saying he takes a relatively high dose to thin his blood.

'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart,' he said. 'I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?'

Health Concerns, Aspirin And The Persistent Mystery Around Donald Trump

His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, told the same newspaper that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin every day. According to Mayo Clinic guidance, a low dose of aspirin typically ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with 81 milligrams most commonly recommended. The clinic also notes that for aspirin therapy the total daily dose 'is usually between' 75 and 325 milligrams, which technically places Trump at the top end of that range rather than above it.

Close-up photo of Trump’s hands today, in which you can see makeup applied to both hands.



REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/FTMi1McgvT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 30, 2026

The arithmetic has not stopped social media users from reading more into the marks. Footage of Trump welcoming King Charles III last week showed the same dark patches across the back of his hands, prompting a fresh round of armchair diagnosis. Some users speculated he was receiving intravenous medication, pointing to the common use of veins on the hand for IV lines, though they cited no medical records or direct evidence.

'He's getting IV drugs. 100%. What kind, is the question,' one X user claimed, before urging a correspondent to press Trump on the issue. Another insisted: 'I believe he gets monthly medical treatments of some kind that require an IV in his hand.'

None of these claims has been substantiated, and no documentation has emerged to indicate any specific treatment, beyond Trump's own account of his aspirin use. The White House has not announced any new diagnosis that might explain repeated bruising; there is no disclosed condition, and no independent medical assessment has been made public that addresses the marks directly.

In the absence of hard information, the photographs of Donald and Melania at Wednesday's reception have become raw material for a kind of rolling, crowd‑sourced medical drama.

A smudge of possible foundation here, a thumbprint of lighter skin there, and a familiar pattern plays out: grainy images are pored over, theories multiply, and an unexplained patch of discolouration on a politician's hand becomes yet another proxy battlefield over transparency, trust and how much the public is entitled to know about those who govern them.