US President Donald Trump is facing a fresh wave of criticism after likening himself to Abraham Lincoln in the wake of a recent assassination scare, a comparison that has ignited fierce reactions from political observers, historians and the public. What might have been a routine post-incident comment has instead reopened long-running debates about Trump's rhetoric, sense of history and view of his own legacy.

Trump Stuns Viewers With Startling Lincoln Comparison

The comments came after a shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Trump was in attendance. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the US president why he continues to be involved in similar incidents.

'Respectfully, why do you think this keeps happening to you?' Doocy asked.

'Well, you know, I've studied assassinations. And I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most,' Trump said. 'You take a look at Abraham Lincoln....the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that they go after.'

'I hate to say I'm honoured by that, but I've done a lot,' he continued. 'We've changed this country, and there are a lot of people who are not happy about that. So I think that's the answer.'

THIS IS HILARIOUS 🍿



Journalist — Why does such attacks keep happening to you?



Trump — The people who make the biggest impacts, like Abraham Lincoln, are the one they go after. I hate to say it but I’m honoured to be one.



So this clown is comparing himself with Abraham Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/EJ9z0n6wXl — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) April 26, 2026

Trump added, 'I lead a pretty normal life, considering, you know, it's a dangerous life.'

'A lot of other people, you know, you read stories where they become basket cases. To be honest, I'm not a basket case,' he concluded.

Backlash Erupts Over Controversial Lincoln Remark

The comparison quickly sparked backlash across social media and political circles. Critics described the remarks as tone-deaf, with many arguing that equating modern political threats to Lincoln's assassination trivialises one of the most tragic moments in American history. Lincoln was killed at the end of the Civil War, a period of deep national division and violence, a context that historians say is not directly comparable to contemporary events.

Online, reactions ranged from disbelief to outrage. Many users accused Trump of exaggerating his situation and using the comparison to elevate his own legacy. Others mocked the remark, pointing to a pattern of Trump aligning himself with historic figures in ways they consider inappropriate or self-aggrandising.

Political commentators also weighed in, suggesting the statement reflects Trump's long-standing tendency to frame personal or political challenges as evidence of his significance. Analysts noted that Trump has previously made similar comparisons to prominent historical figures, often drawing criticism for what detractors call grandiose rhetoric.

However, Trump's supporters defended the remarks, arguing that he was highlighting the risks faced by high-profile leaders rather than directly equating himself with Lincoln. They pointed to multiple security incidents involving Trump in recent years as evidence that threats against him are real and ongoing.

The incident itself has heightened concerns about political violence in the United States. Authorities confirmed that a suspect attempted to breach security at the event, prompting a swift evacuation and reinforcing the seriousness of the threat environment surrounding national leaders.

As debate continues, Trump's remarks have once again underscored the polarising nature of his rhetoric. While supporters see his comments as a reflection of the dangers of leadership, critics view them as another example of controversial self-comparison that fuels division.

In the wake of the incident, the broader conversation has shifted beyond security concerns to questions about tone, historical sensitivity and the role of political language in a deeply divided climate.