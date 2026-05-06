Heidi Klum is no stranger to the uncanny, but her latest foray into high-fashion surrealism may have strayed too far into the macabre for some observers. The 2026 Met Gala, themed 'Fashion is Art,' invited guests to embody famous masterpieces, yet Klum's interpretation of a 19th-century sculpture left many attendees feeling unsettled rather than inspired.

While Klum's costume was definitely one of the most memorable at the event, many didn't think it gave the same impression as its inspiration. The resulting ensemble has sparked a global conversation regarding the boundary between artistic homage and horror-themed spectacle.

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The Marble Vision That Transformed Into A Nightmare

Klum appeared on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a garment inspired by Raffaele Monti's The Veiled Vestal. The original marble sculpture is renowned for its delicate, translucent stone veil, yet Klum's fabric version was widely described as 'eerie'.

One social media user remarked that the outfit looked like 'the monster hiding in the dark corner that watches you sleep at night'. Public reception was overwhelmingly negative, with many critics comparing the look to a horror film aesthetic.

On X, commenters suggested the model had turned a classic image into something 'ugly' and 'sacrilegious in the extreme'. Others noted that the aesthetic felt more appropriate for a costume party, stating, 'Halloween though not fashion.'

'This is a Halloween execution instead being a fashion inspiration,' one critic said. 'She actually looks nothing like the original and in fact looks more beautiful in real life than she does with all this crap on her face.'

The terms 'demonic' and 'satanic' became a recurring theme in the online discourse surrounding the event.

Some attributed Klum's eerie appearance to her 'lazy eyes', which allegedly ruined the look, while others think it was probably her weird smile. Despite Klum's confidence and the effort put into her Met Gala look, netizens agreed it failed to capture the ethereal beauty of Monti's work.

This is a Halloween execution instead being a fashion inspiration. She actually looks nothing like the original and in fact looks more beautiful in real life than she does with all this crap on her face. — TV is My God (@TVisMyGod) May 6, 2026

She's turned the Madonna into something incredibly ugly. Sacrilegious in the extreme. Truly hideous and you're celebrating this crap? — Memyself&I (@cjd2510) May 6, 2026

This is Halloween though not fashion — mitsosboy (@mitsosboy) May 5, 2026

Straight out of a horror movie. — Junipers Folly (@FollyJunipers) May 6, 2026

perhaps she thought it was Halloween themed — Pınar (@p1abypia) May 5, 2026

Nailed as in what ? are you fucking blind or retartded ? Her costume is more like “the curse of la llorona” American folklore that killed kids HAHAHAHA y’all tripping pic.twitter.com/Z8VisSIRhM — qaizimi (@qaizimi) May 5, 2026

Klum Reveals The Labour Behind The Veiled Mask

Klum detailed the extensive process required to bring the sculptural vision to life. She explained in an Instagram post that she wanted to represent the delicate nature of the Veiled Vestal by using modern textiles that mimic stone's properties.

They brought the masterpiece to life using latex and spandex to create an illusion of carved marble. According to Klum, 'Every fold, every contour, every detail is intentional' as they were determined to capture their inspiration's 'softness in a way that feels almost impossible.'

Klum stated that the evening's theme provided the perfect opportunity to merge the worlds of classical art and high fashion. 'I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide,' she wrote.

Klum was visibly happy and satisfied with her Met Gala look. However, her enthusiasm has not translated into a positive reception from the general public.

Zegler Faces Scrutiny Amidst The Artistic Showcase

Klum was not the only figure to face significant criticism during the evening's festivities. Rachel Zegler also became a focal point for negative feedback following her appearance at the gala. While her outfit adhered to the artistic theme, observers were quick to find fault with her presentation.

The backlash against the 'Snow White' actress stems from how she projected herself in front of the cameras. Many noticed the 'odd' jaw movements, which sparked rumours that she was probably using cocaine, attributing her strange facial expressions to what they called 'coke jaw.'

The event, while intended to celebrate creativity, has instead highlighted a growing divide between celebrity artistic expression and public taste. As the dust settles on the museum steps, the conversation remains focused on whether fashion has moved too far into the realm of the disturbing.