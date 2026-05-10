US President Donald Trump attended the LIV Golf tournament held at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling on Saturday. However, a video of him from the event went viral, sparking fresh rounds of body double rumours.

The sight has ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms regarding the president's physical identity because social media users noticed a difference in his mannerisms and how he parted his hair. While the footage appears to show a standard round of sport, thousands of spectators remain convinced that the individual is an impostor.

Trump National Golf Club Appearance Sparks Online Firestorm

Trump motorcaded to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, this weekend for the LIV Golf tournament. He was accompanied by his son Eric for the outing.

The president was seen with his signature moves while at the event. However, many were not convinced that they were seeing the actual Commander-in-Chief because they noticed some variance in his moves and hairstyle, sparking a new round of conspiracy theories that he was using a body double at the tournament.

The person at the LIV Golf event was actually Trump, not a clone or body double. These conspiracy theories have trailed the president for several years, yet official records and close-up photography continue to provide no clear evidence that these claims are grounded in reality.

🚨MANY are claiming that this is NOT Donald Trump! WHY is he using a 'Body Double" 🤯



*WATCH CLOSE* This may become a much bigger deal then you know! and how he is reenacting common Trump mannerisms and movements! CREEPY!



Also attending "Donald Trump" his son Eric behind… pic.twitter.com/x51hUEvun3 — In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) May 10, 2026

Sceptics Point to Hair and Hand Gestures as Evidence

The comment sections beneath the viral footage have become a breeding ground for scrutiny regarding Trump's physical appearance. Many observers claimed that the man in the video was shorter than Trump and had a different hair colour. Specific attention was paid to the parting of his hair, with critics noting it appeared on the opposite side of his usual style.

One vocal critic suggested the individual was left-handed, which contradicted the president's known traits. Others described the performance of familiar mannerisms as 'creepy' and suggested the movements were a forced re-enactment.

'That's definitely not Trump. Esp when this person is trying to do all of Trumps gestures one after the other! That's not how Trump is. I've been noticing lately some pics/vids that the person in some pics & videos [doesn't] look like Trump! I'm glad I wasn't the only one to notice,' one commented. Another added, 'Weird fist pumps and hands that aren't discolored.'

That’s definitely not Trump. Esp when this person is trying to do all of Trumps gestures one after the other! That’s not how Trump is. I’ve been noticing lately some pics/vids that the person in some pics & videos don’t look like Trump! I’m glad I wasn’t the only one to notice. — Maia Nova (@nova_maia) May 10, 2026

Weird fist pumps and hands that aren’t discolored. — I am Jack’s Username (@punch___nazis) May 10, 2026

However, a simpler explanation exists for these perceived discrepancies. Several users pointed out that the video was likely reversed or flipped. In a mirrored image, a hair part on the left would appear on the right, and a right-handed gesture would appear to be performed by the left hand.

'The video is shown in a reversed image. You can tell because he parts his hair on the left side and wears his lapel pins on the left lapel. This is how he would look as a mirror image, which will look different to us,' one explained. Another remarked, 'You inverted it' with a face with rolling eyes emoji.

The video is shown in a reversed image. You can tell because he parts his hair on the left side and wears his lapel pins on the left lapel. This is how he would look as a mirror image, which will look different to us. — CherylSLO (@CherylSLO) May 10, 2026

Why Body Double and Clone Theories Persist in Politics

The persistence of these rumours often stems from a public fascination with high-profile figures and ongoing speculation regarding their personal health. High-profile individuals frequently face such allegations, with similar claims often targeting his wife, Melania Trump. Sceptics often suggest that political figures use a body double to maintain visibility during periods of illness or, in extreme scenarios, to hide a death.

Similar theories have also been directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Critics often argue that these figures rely on lookalikes to project strength to the global community. Despite the intensity of online reactions, these ideas remain pure speculation. Technical analysis of the Sterling footage, including the position of lapel pins, suggests the 'impostor' was merely the result of a mirrored video file.