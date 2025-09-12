Online chatter flared after a video of President Donald Trump at the Pentagon's 9/11 remembrance showed what some viewers called a 'droopy' right side of his face.

There is no clinical confirmation of a stroke. The White House's April physical and a July follow-up memo both said he is in 'excellent health', with July's note attributing separate ankle swelling and a hand bruise to a benign vein condition and aspirin use.

9/11 Appearance And What Viewers Saw

Accompanied by his wife, Melania, Trump was in attendance to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. Speculations rose online, claiming that Trump suffered a stroke. Many replied to posts about Trump's demeanour, pointing out that his mouth seemed to droop in the footage.

As per the American Stroke Association, face drooping or twisting is consistent with strokes. To elaborate, during a stroke, blood flow to different parts of the brain can stop.

WUSA9 posted a video on YouTube that captured the whole ceremony, with commenters quick to point out health concerns.

'Is it me, or does it look like Trump's mouth is drooping? ....looks like he is having a stroke.....somebody needs to check on him,' one person said. Trump's face is dropping to one side. I saw this when my mother-in-law had a stroke. Very noticeable,' said another.

At what point, are we going to clue in to the President's stroke?



He is in ailing health, and while duly paying respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is barely able to control the right side of his face. https://t.co/gncJQWFY1e pic.twitter.com/9ePYwJAZF6 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile, on X, a user named Adam Cochran posted a detailed thread addressing Trump's health concerns. His insights included national security risks, the reasons behind Trump's posting of an AI-generated video, and references from cardiologists who assessed his condition.

Adam describes himself as an 'independent investigative journalist', seeking support from netizens for his claims. He pointed out instances where Trump dragged his right leg, showed his bruised hand, and medications he took that were listed on the president's annual physical report.

The Record: Trump's 2025 Health Memos

In April, the White House released the president's annual physical exam. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, said 'Blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired.'

He added that Trump showed excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. While this wasn't much of an issue, concerns rose in July.

Trump was spotted with bruising on the back of his right hand in the Oval Office. This came days after he attempted to cover up the marking with makeup.

To explain this, the White House released another letter from Barbabella. He said that the bruising is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin. This is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Further, the letter revealed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Barbabella said it was a 'benign and common condition' in individuals over 70 years old.

Chronic venous insufficiency affects 150,000 new patients yearly, as per the National Institutes of Health. If untreated, the condition can lead to 'diminished quality of life and loss of productivity' amid other serious ailments, including venous ulcers.

Testing showed that 'there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease. For his lower legs, Trump had mild swelling but was 'thoroughly evaluated' by the White House Medical Unit.

Context: The Same Day's Public Events

Beyond the Pentagon ceremony, Trump travelled to New York for the Yankees–Tigers game on 11 September, drawing a mix of cheers and boos. This places the 'droop' discourse within a high-visibility day of appearances, but again adds no medical confirmation.

Bottom Line

There is no verified medical evidence that President Trump suffered a stroke at the 9/11 ceremony. Official updates in April and July 2025 describe him as fit, with a benign vein condition explaining separate swelling and bruising. Online observations of facial asymmetry are not a diagnosis.