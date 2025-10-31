President Donald Trump turned speculation about his health into a punchline at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, on 29 October 2025.

Responding to viral chatter about his energy levels, the 79-year-old president quipped, 'People keep asking if I'm okay — I've got the shakes!' The remark drew laughter from the crowd and quickly went viral across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, where supporters praised his humour and detractors questioned his fitness for office.

Turbulence SHAKES Air Force One in Asia



'This flight is ROUGH' Trump chuckles 'I don't want them to think I have the shakes'



'You look pretty solid' a reporter reassures pic.twitter.com/BC5otHqhwd — RT (@RT_com) October 30, 2025

A Joke That Stopped the Rumours

The joke came after several days of online speculation sparked by footage from a Pennsylvania rally that appeared to show Trump moving more slowly than usual. Critics cited the clip as evidence of fatigue, while supporters dismissed it as misleading.

At the Florida event, Trump raised a cup of water before delivering the line that drew thunderous cheers and chants of 'USA!' Clips of the exchange amassed millions of views within hours, with commentators calling it 'classic Trump showmanship'.

While some saw the moment as light-hearted self-deprecation, others accused the president of deflecting from legitimate questions about his stamina as the 2026 election cycle intensifies.

White House and Health Clarifications

A White House spokesperson later reaffirmed that the president remains in 'excellent health,' referencing his most recent medical evaluation earlier this month. The assessment found that President Trump continues to meet all medical standards required for his role, with no concerns about his physical or cognitive capacity.

Trump's longtime physician, Dr Sean Conley, echoed that conclusion in an earlier briefing this year, stating that the president 'has no conditions that limit his ability to perform his duties.' Conley's remarks came as part of a routine update released by the White House following Trump's annual examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The report described Trump as 'in remarkable shape for a man of his age,' emphasising his strong cardiovascular and neurological health. The White House noted that the president maintains a regular exercise routine and follows medical guidance appropriate for his age group.

Trump himself has repeatedly brushed off speculation about his stamina, pointing to his frequent campaign appearances and extensive travel schedule as proof of his endurance and energy.

Online Reaction and Political Context

The viral moment divided opinion online. Supporters applauded the president's ability to turn criticism into humour, calling it a sign of resilience. 'That's why people love him, he doesn't take anything too seriously,' one rally-goer told The Palm Beach Post.

Critics, however, argued that Trump's age remains a legitimate issue as both major parties prepare for the 2026 election cycle. Political analysts said that the joke was a calculated move using self-deprecating humour to 'neutralise doubt and control the narrative.'

Despite ongoing scrutiny, Trump continues to draw large crowds at rallies across key swing states. Whether his light-hearted jab will silence the health rumours remains to be seen, but for now, his supporters seem content to laugh with him, not at him.