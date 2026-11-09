A selfie described as showing US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida drew harsh reactions after it appeared on X on Saturday, 7 November 2026, with one commenter likening him to a 'walking corpse', although the photograph offers no evidence of illness.

The account PatriotTakes shared the image on X with the caption 'Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago', suggesting it was taken on 6 November.

Trump, 80, wore a white cap, navy suit and red tie. He appeared to give a slight smile, while the person next to him smiled towards the camera. His expression became the subject of speculation, with some users describing him as unusually tired. The date, photographer, and circumstances remain unconfirmed.

Donald Trump Selfie Prompts 'Walking Corpse' Remarks

According to comments reproduced by OK! magazine, one X user wrote, 'Dude looks like he's going through it.' Another commented, 'Somebody check that man's pulse.'

'My God, he looks like a walking corpse,' read another response. Other commenters suggested he looked 'exhausted' or 'heavily sedated', while one compared him to a figure from Madame Tussauds.

These descriptions were not medical assessments. Nothing accompanying the photograph established that Trump was sedated, unwell or experiencing an emergency. The individual replies have not been independently authenticated, and their reach is unclear.

The reactions ranged from apparent concern to mockery. The original report did not cite a White House response to the photograph, and there was no verified account of its circumstances. A still image cannot explain someone's medical condition.

Donald Trump's Medical Records and Previous Comments

Trump's appearance has drawn scrutiny before. In a memorandum dated 17 July 2025, White House physician Sean Barbabella reported that testing had identified chronic venous insufficiency, a condition which can cause lower-leg swelling. He found no evidence of deep-vein thrombosis or heart failure.

Barbabella attributed bruising on Trump's hand to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. In a further medical memorandum released on 29 May 2026, following a Walter Reed examination three days earlier, he described Trump as in 'excellent health'.

He reported slight leg swelling, improved since 2025, and recurring hand bruising, but said Trump remained fit for duty. Neither document explains the facial expression in the November photograph.

Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/dLeSvlEB43 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 7, 2026

On 29 October, reporter Jacob Bogage asked Trump whether skipping an in-person campaign stop in Kansas meant he was 'sick of travel'. Trump said he would take part in a telephone rally instead, arguing the Republican candidate was doing well. 'I feel perfect,' he replied, before criticising the reporter's appearance.

A separate remark from a Rose Garden event on 15 October also attracted attention. Discussing his avoidance of alcohol, cigarettes and drugs, Trump joked that he had 'some very severe problems'. He soon clarified his remark, saying he did not know what those problems were and that he was 'just having fun' with the media.

Neither those exchanges nor the physician's reports establish why Trump looked as he did in the photograph. They provide important context, but they cannot confirm or rule out a diagnosis based on an image.

The selfie, therefore, remains a story about online reactions to the president's appearance, rather than evidence of a new health development. Its provenance and the precise circumstances in which it was taken remain unconfirmed.

Without additional reliable information, claims that Trump was sedated, seriously exhausted or medically unwell should remain clearly identified as unverified social media speculation.