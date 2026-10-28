Donald Trump says the $5,000 (£3,735 at current exchange rates) he has promised every adult citizen, if Republicans keep both chambers of Congress, might not even buy a hamburger at Mar-a-Lago. The club does not publish its menu prices, but a menu at another Trump property lists a burger and dessert for under $50 (£37) before tax and service charges.

'You'll be my guest at Mar-a-Lago,' the president told a rally at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, on 27 October. 'The problem is that for $5,000, the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert.' He added, chuckling, 'I'm not even sure you could buy that,' and told supporters to stay away from the Palm Beach club 'if you're price-conscious'.

Trump was campaigning for Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton a week before the 3 November midterms, in which the cost of living has been a central issue. At a Cabinet meeting on 2 December 2025, Trump said, 'The word affordability is a con job by the Democrats.'

Trump used the joke at least as early as 16 October, at a rally in Dalton, Georgia.

In Corpus Christi, he told the crowd, 'I said it the other night.'

Trump’s closing message to voters ahead of the midterms:“You could even come to Mar-a-Lago… The problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that.” https://t.co/AQXjVcpb1g — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 28, 2026

What the $5,000 Trump Dividend Promises

Trump unveiled the payment on 9 September at the Republican National Committee's first midterm convention in Dallas. Every adult citizen would receive $5,000 if Republicans keep both the House and the Senate, he said, and the money would have to be spent in the United States. NPR estimated the cost at more than $1 trillion (£747 billion).

At the time of writing, the White House had not explained how it would be funded.

It is not his first such pledge. In a Truth Social post in November 2025, he promised a tariff dividend of at least $2,000 (£1,494) a person. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California, speaking in Dallas during the convention, said that payment never arrived and added, 'The dividend is not happening.'

What Food Costs at Trump's Clubs

Mar-a-Lago's website offers dining to members and their guests and lists no prices. The Express reported in September that a hot dog at the club cost $25 (£19), which would put the $5,000 at 200 hot dogs.

The nearest published burger price comes from Trump National Doral Miami. Its in-room dining menu, as listed on a third-party menu site, puts the 'Trump Burger' at $32 (£24) and most desserts at $14 (£10) to $17 (£13). Before tax and service charges, $5,000 would cover more than 100 burger-and-dessert orders.

Special occasions cost more. Fox News reported that Mar-a-Lago's 2024 Thanksgiving dinner, attended by about 300 members and guests including Elon Musk, cost $350 (£261) a head with drinks. The dividend would cover 14 places.

Membership is the larger outlay. Club manager Bernd Lembcke told Bloomberg in 2024 that the initiation fee would rise to $1 million (£747,000). Annual dues have been reported at around $20,000 (£14,940), and a minimum food and drink spend of $2,000 (£1,494) a year has been reported since 2017.

The Secret Service Hot Dog Bill

A former employee of Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, D.C., told Forbes in September that Trump orders hot dogs for the roughly 30 carts of Secret Service agents who follow him, and that the club bills the agency because ethics rules bar agents from accepting gifts.

'It got to the point where we had to start a Secret Service account at the club so that he could see them getting the hot dogs,' the former employee said, 'but then we could charge the Secret Service for the hot dogs.'

Forbes did not report how much the agency has been charged, and its article carried no response from the Trump Organization or the Secret Service on the billing.

After the Georgia rally, the anti-Trump X account PatriotTakes posted the clip under the caption 'Trump unveils $5,000 combo meal.'

Whether any payment arrives now depends on 3 November, when Republicans must hold both chambers of Congress for Trump's pledge to apply.