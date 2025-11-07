In one of the most sweeping health policy announcements of his second term, President Donald Trump has unveiled new agreements with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly that significantly reduce the cost of blockbuster obesity drugs, including Wegovy, Ozempic, and Zepbound.

Under the deal, announced Thursday, certain GLP-1 weight loss medications will be available for as little as $149 (approximately £114) per month, a sharp drop from the current average retail price of $1,000–$1,350 (approximately £762-1,029). The discounts will be offered through the federal government's upcoming TrumpRx platform, which launches in early 2026, according to reports.

The agreements also include provisions for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, expanding access to obesity drugs and aligning US prices more closely with those in other developed nations under a revived 'Most Favoured Nation' pricing model.

Weight Loss Gets Cheaper

As part of the Trump administration's deal, the following modification in the prices will be made:

Direct-to-consumer prices for injectable GLP-1 medications, including Wegovy and Zepbound, will start at around $350 (approximately £267) per month, with a commitment to lower prices to about $250 (approximately £190) within two years.

If approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), oral GLP-1 tablets such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill and Lilly's orforglipron will cost $149 (approximately £114) per month through TrumpRx.

Medicare enrollees who qualify will pay no more than $50 (approximately £38) per month for GLP-1 drugs prescribed for obesity alongside other chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease.

Medicaid programs will also receive lower prices, with each state negotiating its own agreement.

Novo Nordisk currently sells Ozempic and Wegovy at $499 (approximately £380) per month through its existing direct-purchase program, while Eli Lilly's Zepbound is offered starting at $349 (approximately £266) per month. Both companies confirmed plans to align prices with the new federal framework.

Medicare Expansion and the Cost Debate

The new plan marks a policy reversal from the Biden administration's 2023 proposal, which sought to expand Medicare coverage for obesity treatment without corresponding price cuts. That plan was projected to cost $25 billion (approximately £19 billion) over ten years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump officials argue their approach makes coverage 'cost-neutral' by negotiating discounts directly with manufacturers. About 10% of Medicare beneficiaries, roughly 6 million people, are expected to qualify under the new eligibility criteria.

Public health experts note that while the expansion could help millions, affordability remains key. 'This could be a turning point for patients who have long viewed these drugs as out of reach,' said Dr Kimberly Gudzune, medical director at the American Board of Obesity Medicine Foundation, during the ObesityWeek conference in Atlanta.

Addressing America's Growing Obesity Crisis

The announcement highlights a broader shift in US health policy toward treating obesity as a chronic disease, not just a lifestyle issue.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 41% of American adults are classified as obese, driving up rates of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the drugs 'a tool in the toolkit' for tackling the crisis but cautioned against viewing them as a cure-all. 'It will allow people locked in high-risk obesity to reset and start addressing the root causes — diet, activity, and environment,' Kennedy said.

While the medications have proven effective, they also come with side effects and questions about long-term use. Analysts from Bloomberg note that the new deals may accelerate US demand, already straining global production of GLP-1 drugs.

According to reports, the TrumpRx site is expected to begin displaying pricing information by late 2025, with sales opening early the following year. Moreover, the conversations around a large spike in demand for these obesity drugs in the coming year are already on the streets; hence, how the American people deal with new prices remains to be seen.