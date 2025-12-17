Fans from Senegal and Ivory Coast may be required to observe the 2026 FIFA World Cup remotely after President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation enforcing partial travel bans on the two African nations.

This decision threatens to limit the ability of thousands of supporters to travel to the United States for the tournament, despite their national teams qualifying for football's biggest stage.

The World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. While matches will be spread across all three countries, the majority of fixtures are scheduled to take place on American soil, meaning access to US visas is crucial for travelling supporters.

New Proclamation Targets World Cup Nations

On Tuesday, 16 December, Trump signed an executive proclamation suspending entry into the United States for nationals of Senegal and Ivory Coast, both as immigrants and non-immigrants as reported by The Athletic.

The restrictions include business and tourist visas, the category required for fans hoping to attend World Cup matches.

Iranian and Haitian nationals are already subject to similar restrictions, placing four World Cup competing nations under some form of travel ban.

While previous executive orders have included exemptions for players, support staff and immediate family members, no such allowances have been extended to ordinary supporters.

The White House said the measures were necessary to protect US national security and public safety, adding that visa decisions must be treated as security decisions first and foremost.

Overstay Rates Cited by the White House

A White House fact sheet pointed to visa overstay data as justification for the latest restrictions. According to the document, nationals from Ivory Coast have an overstay rate of 8.47 per cent when travelling on B1 or B2 visitor visas, while Senegal's rate stands at 4.30 per cent.

Higher figures were cited in the student and cultural exchange categories, with Senegal listed at 13.07 per cent and Ivory Coast at 19.09 per cent. Officials argued that these statistics demonstrated systemic risks that warranted tighter controls.

Despite the bans, the proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes and individuals deemed to be travelling in the national interest.

Tournament Schedules Offer Limited Hope

Senegal have been drawn into Group I alongside France, Norway and a playoff winner yet to be determined. Two of their group matches, against France and Norway, are scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Their remaining group fixture will be played in Toronto, offering at least one match that Senegalese supporters could attend without entering the US.

Ivory Coast face Ecuador and Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, before playing Germany at BMO Field in Toronto. For Ivorian fans affected by the ban, Canada may provide the only realistic opportunity to see their team in person.

Wider Concerns for the World Cup

Haiti and Iran remain subject to earlier travel bans signed in June. Haiti was targeted due to high overstay rates and ongoing political instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Iran was described in the executive order as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Executive director of the World Cup task force Andrew Giuliani recently acknowledged to The Athletic that further travel bans could not be ruled out. He stressed that safety and security would take precedence over all other considerations.

The situation sits uneasily with FIFA's long stated position that fans must be able to access host nations. In 2017, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that without access for teams and supporters, there is no World Cup.

For now, many African fans may find themselves locked out of the spectacle they dreamed of attending.