In a landmark moment on Tuesday, 16 December, Barbara Rose Johns was formally honoured with the unveiling of a new statue in the United States Capitol, marking a significant shift in how American public spaces recognise civil rights history.

The statue was revealed in Emancipation Hall as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, a programme that allows each US state to contribute two figures of historical importance for permanent display in the Capitol.

Johns' sculpture now represents Virginia, positioned next to George Washington. It takes the place of the previously contentious statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which was taken down in 2020 during intensified discussions surrounding Confederate monuments and issues of racial justice.

Created by Maryland artist Steven Weitzman, the sculpture portrays Johns as a determined 16-year-old, raising a damaged book high above her head that illustrates her powerful message during a student strike.

According to AP News, the pedestal displays her questions to peers, 'Are we going to just accept these conditions, or are we going to do something about it?' There is also a biblical quote, 'And a little child shall lead them,' highlighting her influence in the evolution of civil rights history.

Leaders from both sides, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Governor Glenn Youngkin, were present at the ceremony.

Today we gathered in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol to dedicate the Barbara Rose Johns statue, to honor her legacy as a trailblazer, and ensure her story of courage and conscience is a story for generations to come.



You can’t tell the story of Virginia, or the story of… pic.twitter.com/lO7MjFDLmk — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) December 17, 2025

Witnessing the unveiling of Barbara Johns’ statue in the U.S. Capitol left me speechless. At just 16, she led a student walkout that sparked Brown v. Board of Education.



From resistance to revolution, Virginia now honors a true hero who changed America. 🙌🏽🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/BL9KceWecu — Delegate Rozia A. Henson Jr (@Henson4Virginia) December 17, 2025

How Barbara Rose Johns Influenced Civil Rights History

Johns made history as a pioneering civil rights activist long before the exhibition of her statue in Washington. In her biography published on the Virginia Changemakers website, she was born on 6 March 1935 in New York City and later relocated with her family to Prince Edward County, Virginia, during her early years.

In April 1951, at the age of 16, she emerged as a pivotal figure in a student strike at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville. This institution, a segregated school for Black students, faced challenges such as overcrowded classrooms, insufficient facilities, and structures constructed from tar paper and plywood.

At the time, Johns discreetly gathered approximately 450 students in the school auditorium. In a break from the usual assembly, she revealed her strategy for a walkout aimed at highlighting the inadequate conditions and called on her fellow students to take action.

The strike went on about two weeks and received backing from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

NAACP lawyers Oliver W Hill and Spottswood Robinson decided to take the case as long as it was used to fight segregation instead of just asking for better facilities.

The subsequent legal action—Dorothy Davis et al. v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, Virginia—ultimately emerged as one of five pivotal cases reviewed by the US Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education. This historic 1954 decision ruled that state-approved segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

The protest's success helped catalyse the modern civil rights movement and placed a teenager at the centre of one of the most crucial legal achievements in American history.

Early Life Before the Landmark Protest

Born to Robert and Violet, Barbara Rose Johns grown up surrounded by both community involvement and farm life. In Prince Edward County, she witnessed the stark differences between the educational experiences of black and white students—inequalities that ignited her determination to take action.

In the face of threats and strong opposition from local officials, Johns remained resilient. Following the walkout, worried family members arranged for her to stay with relatives in Alabama to ensure she could complete her education in a secure environment.

Subsequently, she continued her academic journey, resulting in her graduation from Drexel University. Johns devoted her professional career to the field of education as a librarian in Philadelphia.

She raised five children alongside her husband, the Reverend William Powell, and maintained her dedication to fairness and education until her passing in 1991.

The Lasting Impact of Her Legacy

Johns' legacy now resonates far beyond Farmville. The demonstration showcases the strength of young leaders and community-driven efforts in confronting deep-seated disparities.

The choice to honour her in the US Capitol reflects a significant change in the portrayal of American history, prioritising individuals who championed justice rather than those linked to oppression.

Her story is included in educational curricula throughout Virginia, and an annual observance on 23 April celebrates her bravery and vision.