KEY POINTS Calls grow for Kash Patel's removal after suspect wrongly identified

Backlash over public missteps and podcast appearance during active probe

As federal and state officers continue the urgent hunt for the gunman behind the Brown University shooting that left two students dead and nine injured, FBI Director Kash Patel is facing growing demands to step aside. Critics argue that his public conduct, including premature announcements and high profile media appearances, has damaged confidence in the bureau at a moment when calm leadership and operational focus were essential.

Brown Shooting And The Wrong Suspect

The controversy intensified after a person of interest located in Coventry, Rhode Island was released on 14 December, days after Patel publicly highlighted the FBI's role in identifying the individual through geolocation tools. The suspect had been detained in a hotel room following a tip, but authorities later confirmed there was no evidence linking the individual to the shooting.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the investigation had taken a different direction and called it unfortunate that the person's name entered the public domain. Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez stressed that the case remained led by local authorities, with federal agencies providing support rather than direction.

While Governor Dan McKee confirmed that Patel had pledged continued resources, the reversal triggered questions over why the FBI director had chosen to publicly frame the detention as progress before investigators had reached firm conclusions.

Public Claims Spark Political Backlash

Patel's decision to promote the FBI's involvement on social media drew swift criticism from lawmakers and commentators across the political spectrum. Representative Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island urged Patel and President Donald Trump to learn from local law enforcement and avoid announcing developments before all facts were established.

Online critics were less restrained, with posts branding Patel incompetent and accusing him of repeatedly declaring breakthroughs that later collapsed. Several pointed to earlier cases, including the investigation into the killing of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, where Patel was also accused of sharing unverified information.

The backlash has revived long standing criticism from Democrats who argued Patel lacked sufficient law enforcement experience when he was nominated to lead the FBI. Now, even voices on the right have questioned his judgement, framing the latest episode as part of a pattern rather than an isolated mistake.

Resign, bro. Go to Israel with your girlfriend on your own dime. Go start a podcast. You're not built for this. Take your medium female FBI jacket with you. https://t.co/9Fuqr3EZrE — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 16, 2025

Fourth time Kash Patel announced “they’ve got their guy” — and it was the wrong guy.



Same failure after Charlie Kirk was murdered.



If the real suspect hadn’t turned himself in, he’d still be free.



This isn’t a mistake. It’s incompetence. Patel should resign. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 16, 2025

4th time Kash Patel announced they have their man and it was the wrong guy. He must resign. — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) December 15, 2025

Podcast Timing Triggers Public Fury

Anger deepened when it emerged that Patel had recorded a podcast episode discussing his relationship with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins while the Brown manhunt was ongoing. The episode, promoted online hours after Patel shared official updates about the investigation, sparked outrage among critics who accused him of prioritising personal publicity over public safety.

Social media users called on Patel to resign, with some mocking his leadership style and others questioning whether he was suited for the pressures of the role. The timing of the recording, even if made earlier, became symbolic for those who believe Patel is too focused on image management rather than operational discipline.

The FBI has not commented on the podcast controversy, but the optics have added fuel to calls for accountability as the suspect in the Brown shooting remains unidentified.

Leadership Turmoil Inside The FBI

Compounding the crisis are reports that Patel recently dismissed Steven Friend, a whistle-blower and former ally, after Friend spread conspiracy theories and made comments perceived as threatening. According to reports, it marked the second time Friend had been removed from the bureau in four years.

The firing has raised further concerns about internal stability under Patel's leadership, with critics arguing that the FBI has become politicised and reactive rather than methodical and restrained.

As the manhunt enters another day, with new images released and a reward of up to $50,000 (£37,470) offered for information leading to an arrest, pressure on Patel continues to mount. For critics, the issue is no longer just one failed lead but a broader question of judgement, restraint, and whether the nation's top law enforcement agency is being led with the seriousness the moment demands.