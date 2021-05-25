Australian television presenter Allison Langdon said Prince Harry is hurting Queen Elizabeth II with the headlines full of his criticism of the Royal Family.

The "Today" host questioned why the Duke of Sussex continues to participate in interviews about his family after that explosive one he did with Oprah Winfrey in March. She warned that all his revelations could potentially only further strain his relationship with the royals. She also wondered how his 95-year-old grandmother actually feels about them.

"Every time he comes out and he does something with Oprah I just keep thinking - I think most people do - how on earth is the Queen responding to this?" Langdon asked during a conversation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with ITV's Royal editor Chris Ship.

"If Harry knows that he's hurting his grandmother, why does he keep giving these interviews?" the 42-year old continued, as she pointed out that Prince Harry seemed to love being a part of news headlines.

"He left the UK because he wanted to get away from the press and the scrutiny and yet he can't help being the headline," Langdon observed, to which Ship suggested that people believe that the duke is not helping his request for privacy with the U.S. interviews he has done since he and wife Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

"Yeah. There are some people who are accusing Harry of invading his own privacy," Ship said.

Langdon is clearly not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This is not the first time that she called them out or even made fun of them on TV. She once criticised Meghan Markle's first children's book, "The Bench," which was inspired by a poem she wrote for her husband on Father's Day. The presenter sarcastically told viewers that there will be an audiobook coming out too.

"Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and JK Rowling – oh, a stretch – by writing her first children's book about the bond between fathers and sons. Yeah, can you imagine anything better? I mean, pop it on in the car, pop it on at home when you're cooking dinner. Meghan's dulcet tones...," she said.

Langdon's recent criticism of Prince Harry came after the royal's recent claims about his family in his docuseries "The Me You Can' See." He told Winfrey that Prince Charles allowed him to suffer as a child and accused The Firm of neglect when Meghan Markle sought their help with her mental health struggles.