Tyson Fury has revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder after a mental health crisis following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko. The former heavyweight champion describes hearing frightening voices that threatened to kill him and his family in a new Netflix documentary.

Fury discussed the diagnoses in an interview with The Guardian published on 22 November, explaining that he sought specialist help after a period of severe distress. His wife, Paris, describes the impact of his behaviour, while his father, John, reflects on initially failing to recognise his son's struggles.

The documentary, titled 'Tyson Fury', is due to be released on Netflix on 27 November, ahead of Fury's fight with Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11 December. The planned ring walks are around 1am on Saturday, 12 December, subject to a licensing application.

Voices and Paranoia After Klitschko Victory

Fury beat Klitschko in November 2015 to become heavyweight champion, but told The Guardian he soon felt he had lost his purpose. He described hearing 'horrible, scary voices' and feeling that someone was in the room with him at night.

In the documentary, Fury recalls a radio appearing to speak directly to him, warning that his father would be killed. He also believed the Illuminati were conspiring against him. Paris recalls him being taken to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack and appearing frightened during the ordeal.

Fury said alcohol and drugs contributed to his decline. He later identified Halloween 2017 as a turning point, when he experienced a moment of clarity, decided to seek help and began considering a return to boxing.

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▫Paris Fury fears husband Tyson is 'addicted' to boxing and will fight on after Anthony Joshua bout

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Fury Confirms Schizophrenia and Bipolar Diagnoses

After that turning point, Fury sought specialist psychiatric help and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He told The Guardian that he learned the conditions needed to be managed over time.

Paris discusses the diagnosis in the documentary, describing her husband as a 'mild schizophrenic'. She said she initially struggled to understand the term, but learning about bipolar disorder helped her make sense of his mood changes.

John Fury also acknowledges that he had dismissed signs of depression in his son. 'I didn't want to see a depressed kid,' he says, adding that his own experience of depression has since changed his understanding.

The Sun reported that Fury now sees a psychiatrist every week, continuing his treatment as he prepares for the Joshua fight.

Mental Health Management Ahead of Joshua Fight

Fury returned to boxing in 2018 after an extended absence and regained a heavyweight world title in 2020. His account of that recovery highlights the ongoing effort involved in managing his mental health.

The bout with Joshua is scheduled for Friday, 11 December, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The planned ring walks are around 1am the following morning, with the stadium seeking permission to remain open until 3.30am. The licensing change had not been approved as of 23 November.

The fight will be shown live on Netflix. Fury, 38, has described it as the final fight of his boxing career and said he will need to find a new purpose after leaving the sport.