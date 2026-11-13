Sharon Osbourne has delivered a blunt response to Russell Brand's rape conviction, insisting that the comedian must face the consequences of his actions despite turning his life around in recent years. The 74-year-old television personality discussed Brand's conviction on the 12 November episode of The Osbournes Podcast, alongside her son Jack.

A jury found the 51-year-old Brand guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November, for offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

Sharon Says Brand Must Pay for His Crimes

Speaking on the podcast, Sharon acknowledged that Brand had made significant changes to his personal life but maintained that his past offences could not be overlooked. 'Even if it's years ago and you've tidied up your life, you've got your head together. You've got everything going [for you],' she said. 'The whole thing is ugly. But his wife, his kids....'

Sharon then delivered her verdict on the comedian's conviction. 'He got his life together. But you know what? You play, you pay,' she said.

Her son Jack, 41, also acknowledged the suffering experienced by the women involved. 'And obviously there's the victims. It's horrible that they've had to and what they've had to endure and obviously lived through for decades now,' he said.

The conversation was recorded after Brand's conviction but before his sentencing.

Sharon's Previous Criticism of Brand's Behaviour

Sharon has known Brand for more than two decades and appeared on his Channel 4 chat show in December 2006. When allegations against the comedian first emerged in September 2023, following investigations by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, she publicly expressed concern about his treatment of women.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's TalkTV programme, Sharon said she instinctively sympathised with women reporting abuse. 'Being a woman, when I hear these cases where women have been abused and taken advantage of, I automatically go to the woman's side, because I love women, I care about them,' she said.

She also recalled Brand's controversial remarks about Kimberly Stewart, daughter of singer Sir Rod Stewart, at the 2006 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Rod confronted the comedian after he publicly claimed to have slept with his daughter.

Sharon previously criticised the incident as disrespectful towards the families involved.

Russell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and Six Months

Brand was convicted on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The jury acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan condemned Brand's 'staggering arrogance' and described how his growing celebrity status had contributed to his offending. The judge also acknowledged the consequences of imprisonment for Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, and their three children.

Brand, who denied the charges during his trial, must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence. He will also be subject indefinitely to the notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Police are also investigating two further rape allegations against Brand, which remain separate from the offences for which he was convicted.

Sharon's comments reflect her longstanding concerns about Brand's behaviour, while acknowledging the impact his conviction and imprisonment will have on both his victims and his family.