Netflix's new documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret examines how allegations about the comedian's treatment of women remained largely unchallenged during his rise to fame, while revealing further accounts from women who say they experienced abusive behaviour.

Directed by Olivia Isaacs, the documentary explores Brand's career, the entertainment industry's response to concerns about his conduct and the reporting that eventually brought allegations into the public eye. It arrived on Netflix on 13 November 2026, shortly after Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Featuring journalists, former colleagues, comedians and women who have spoken about their experiences, the film asks how behaviour that some people in the industry reportedly knew about was allowed to continue for so long.

What New Allegations Does 'Russell Brand: Open Secret' Reveal?

The documentary includes accounts from women whose allegations were not part of Brand's criminal trial. Some contributors are identified, while others use pseudonyms, with actors delivering portions of their testimony.

Among those featured are women identified by the pseudonyms Nadia and Emily, alongside Jordan Martin, a former girlfriend who shares material relating to their relationship during the production of Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The film also features Mark Pinheiro, Brand's former housemate and friend, who describes an incident in which he says he witnessed Brand physically restraining a woman who was trying to leave their shared home. Pinheiro says he intervened by switching on the light, prompting Brand to release her.

Pinheiro also testified during Brand's criminal trial about a separate incident at the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He told the court that Brand had returned from an overnight encounter appearing distressed and subsequently said that things might have gone too far with a woman. Brand was acquitted of the rape charge relating to that allegation.

These accounts should be distinguished from the offences established in court. On 5 November 2026, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

How Did the British Press Enable Russell Brand's Behaviour?

One of the documentary's central arguments concerns the media culture that helped Brand build his public image.

The film revisits the 2008 BBC Radio 2 controversy involving Brand, presenter Jonathan Ross and Georgina Baillie, whose grandfather was actor Andrew Sachs. The incident prompted widespread coverage, but Baillie also became the subject of intense media attention and criticism.

Martin discusses her attempt to publish a memoir about her experiences with Brand in 2014, explaining that she struggled to attract media interest. She also recalls that sections of the press continued to celebrate Brand during his political reinvention, making it difficult for her account to gain attention.

The documentary also revisits Brand's public performances and interviews, arguing that his provocative jokes and sexually explicit persona were often treated as entertainment rather than reasons for closer scrutiny.

Which Comedians Raised Concerns About Brand?

The film features comedians discussing how concerns about Brand's behaviour circulated within the entertainment industry.

It revisits comments made by the late Sean Lock on Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats in November 2014. Lock expressed concern about Brand's behaviour, joking that, as a father, he feared his daughters might one day bring someone like him home. His remarks reflected unease about Brand's public persona rather than a specific allegation of sexual misconduct.

The documentary also examines Katherine Ryan's experience working with Brand on Comedy Central Roast Battle in 2018. In a conversation with comedian Sara Pascoe, Ryan says she repeatedly confronted Brand about his behaviour, telling him directly that she considered him a predator.

Journalists Rosamund Urwin and Charlotte Wace, whose reporting for The Times and The Sunday Times helped bring allegations against Brand into wider public view in 2023, also feature prominently.

What Does the Documentary Reveal About Russell Brand's Case?

Beyond individual accounts, Russell Brand: Open Secret examines the wider culture surrounding celebrity, power and accountability. It considers how Brand's popularity, public image and professional influence may have discouraged people from challenging his behaviour.

Separately, an investigation published by The Times and The Sunday Times on 12 November 2026 reported allegations of sexual misconduct from six additional women. Their accounts concerned alleged incidents between 2005 and 2015 and were separate from the charges examined in Brand's criminal trial.

Brand denied the criminal charges, maintaining that his sexual relationships were consensual. He did not respond to the additional allegations published by The Times and The Sunday Times, according to subsequent reporting.

Ultimately, Russell Brand: Open Secret shifts attention beyond one celebrity's criminal case to the institutions and media culture that helped sustain his career. It raises difficult questions about why concerns were not acted upon sooner and what needs to change to protect people who speak out.