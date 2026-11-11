Katy Perry's comments about her marriage to Russell Brand have resurfaced following the comedian's conviction and 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The singer described his behaviour as 'very controlling' and alluded to some concerning behaviour more than a decade ago.

Perry, who married Brand in 2010 before their divorce was finalised in 2012, suggested that her former husband struggled with her independence and professional success. She also hinted that she had discovered the 'real truth' behind their split, but refused to disclose the details publicly.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, 9 November, after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The conviction has renewed interest in Perry's 2013 Vogue interview. Meanwhile, Brand's trial involved allegations from six women and seven sexual offence charges in total. He was acquitted of two rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Perry Described Brand's Behaviour as Controlling

Based on the interview back in June 2013, Perry reflected on the end of their marriage and said Brand had initially appeared to want an equal partner. However, she suggested he found it difficult when that equality meant she was in charge professionally.

'At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness,' Perry said.

She went on to describe the atmosphere around her work as a source of tension. 'He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,' she added.

Singer Hinted at Undisclosed Dark Secrets

Perry also claimed that she had initially felt responsible for the marriage ending, before learning more about what had happened.

'I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,' she said.

She added that she eventually accepted the breakdown was not her fault, describing it as something that went 'beyond me'. Perry did not explain what she meant by the 'real truth' and has not publicly commented on Brand's conviction or sentencing.

Perry later also hinted that there were dark secrets in her marriage that she only fully understood after leaving Brand, while her former manager Bradford Cobb admitted: 'We didn't realise what was going on in her personal life. I think Katy shielded most of us from the reality of what was happening.'

The pair began dating in 2009 and married the following year. Brand reportedly asked for a divorce in a text message sent on 31 December 2011, shortly before Perry was due to perform.

Brand's Current Wife Supported Him During Trial

Brand married Laura Gallacher in 2017, and they have three children together, and Gallacher supported her husband throughout his trial. Gallacher also described Brand as an 'amazing husband' and a 'wonderful father' to their children.

Brand's former partner Jemima Goldsmith has separately spoken about her own experience, saying she had experienced his 'violence, coercive control and abuse'. She said the period had a lasting impact on her.

Perry's remarks have returned to public discussion as attention turns to Brand's past relationships.