Russell Brand told lawyers he could not recall when he married Katy Perry during a 2025 deposition in a New York sexual assault lawsuit, despite their wedding taking place on 23 October 2010. Excerpts from the questioning, reported on Friday, 20 November, concerned allegations linked to the filming of Arthur in 2010.

For context, a woman identified in court records as Jane Doe alleges Brand exposed himself at a New York City restaurant in July 2010. She also claims he sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. Brand denies the allegations and maintains that the encounter was consensual.

What Brand Said About His Marriage to Perry

The questioning focused on Brand's relationship status during filming of the 2011 comedy. Although he struggled to recall the dates, Brand married Perry on 23 October 2010, after the alleged incident.

According to deposition excerpts first reported by the Daily Mail and subsequently cited by OK! Magazine, Brand was asked whether they were already married during production.

He offered no definitive answer. Instead, he said 'it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married', suggesting the information could be checked online.

He remembered the relationship, if not its exact chronology. Brand described Perry as 'a very high-profile woman' and recalled being 'sort of drowning in love' after their marriage.

The exchange concerned his marital status during the period under examination. However, the wedding date is independently established, and his uncertainty does not establish anything about the alleged assault.

Brand and Perry separated after approximately 14 months of marriage. He filed for divorce in December 2011, and their divorce was finalised in July 2012. Perry is not accused of wrongdoing in the proceedings.

The Deposition Also Examined Consent

The questioning also addressed Brand's past sexual behaviour, including whether he had ever exposed himself to someone without consent.

'Well, the truth is, I feel like I must have done,' Brand replied, according to the reported deposition excerpts. He added that he could not remember doing so and found the possibility 'embarrassing in quite a number of ways'.

Brand also acknowledged that he 'couldn't concretely and absolutely rule that out'.

His remarks concerned a general question about past behaviour, not an admission that Jane Doe's alleged encounter occurred. Nothing in those answers establishes the truth of her specific allegations.

The New York civil lawsuit, filed under the Adult Survivors Act in 2023, remains ongoing. Court records document proceedings in January 2026, while reporting in November indicates no final ruling on Jane Doe's allegations.

The civil proceedings are separate from Brand's criminal prosecution in London, where a jury rejected his defence concerning different incidents.

On 5 November 2026, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offences involved four women between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

At Southwark Crown Court on 9 November, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge described Brand as a 'sexual predator', referring to the offences established in the criminal trial. Those convictions do not determine the separate allegations arising from the filming of Arthur.