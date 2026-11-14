Russell Brand's former girlfriend Jordan Martin alleges he made her brush her teeth until her mouth bled, saying he wanted her to 'taste anonymous.'

She recounts the alleged experience in Netflix's Russell Brand: Open Secret, released on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months at Southwark Crown Court four days earlier.

He was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Martin was not a complainant in that trial.

Russell Brand's Ex Alleges Repeated Toothbrushing Demands

Martin recalled meeting Brand in 2007, when she was 26 and recently separated from her husband. She said she had 'given up on love' before becoming involved with the comedian.

Martin said one brushing was never enough for Brand, and she felt pressured to keep cleaning her mouth.

'He wanted me to taste anonymous. He didn't want me to be familiar to him,' Martin said. She claimed Brand stood over her as she continued brushing, despite becoming uncomfortable, until she noticed bleeding. Her account left her visibly distressed during the interview.

Russell Brand's ex-girlfriend says he sexually assaulted her and made her brush her teeth until her mouth bled because he 'wanted her to taste anonymous' pic.twitter.com/UEdFkQUHXU — That's The Badger! (@Thatsthebad) November 13, 2026

Martin also described accompanying Brand to Hawaii during production of Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She alleged he objected to her sunbathing, criticised her clothes and accused her of attracting attention from men working on the film.

According to Martin, Brand had asked her to join him partly to discourage him from pursuing other women on set. She also claimed he told her he had slept with a yoga instructor during the trip. Those descriptions remain her account of their relationship.

Martin Makes a Separate Hotel Allegation

Martin separately alleged that Brand sexually assaulted her at a Manchester hotel during their relationship. She said he became angry after discovering she had contacted a former boyfriend about collecting belongings.

She claimed Brand took her mobile phone and broke it apart. After she moved into another room, she alleged, he followed her and touched her sexually without her consent before walking away. Martin said she did not report the alleged incident at the time.

The hotel allegation was not examined in the criminal trial and has not been established by a court.

The documentary's producers said Brand was invited to respond through his legal representatives but did not reply. He has previously maintained that his sexual relationships were consensual.

Russell Brand Sentenced as Further Claims Emerge

Separately, The Times and The Sunday Times reported allegations from six more women on 12 November. Their accounts included claims of unwanted sexual contact and sexual activity continuing after consent was withdrawn.

These allegations are distinct from the offences for which Brand was convicted.

On 5 November, jurors found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. They acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan imposed nine years for rape, with an additional consecutive term bringing the total to 10 years and six months. Brand must serve two-thirds of the sentence before release on licence and will face sex offender notification requirements for life.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the outcome demonstrated that 'fame, status and the passage of time do not change the fundamental issue of consent'.