Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has spoken candidly about his schizophrenia diagnosis and a terrifying psychotic episode in which he believed a radio was threatening him and his family.

Featured in the Netflix documentary Tyson Fury, the British fighter traced his severe mental breakdown to the period immediately following his November 2015 world heavyweight title triumph over Wladimir Klitschko.

Having achieved his overriding career ambition after twelve rounds, Fury recalled losing his sense of purpose and descending into heavy partying, drinking, and drug use, admitting he had the world in his hands and had thrown it all away. Alongside emotional testimony from his wife, Paris, the film revisits the night Fury went to hospital believing he was having a heart attack, only for doctors to diagnose an acute anxiety attack and mental breakdown.

A Title Win Left Tyson Fury Without a Goal

Fury defeated Klitschko by unanimous decision after 12 rounds in their world heavyweight title contest. Looking back on the build-up, he recalled that he would rather have won and died the next day than have lost and continued living.

'I had the world in my hands and I threw it all away,' Fury said. His wife, Paris, described the conflicting emotions she felt watching him struggle. 'I was every emotion for Tyson. I was sad for him, I was ashamed of him, I was heartbroken by him.'

Fury later went to hospital, believing he was having a heart attack. Paris, who was pregnant at the time, recalled that doctors told her he was experiencing an anxiety attack and a mental breakdown. She remembered finding him frightened, asking her to get him out of hospital because he believed people were trying to kill him.

Fury recalled how frightening the experience was. 'It was a living version of the pits of hellfire. I thought I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked and that scared me so much.'

What Paris Remembered About Tyson Fury's Diagnosis

Paris recalled being taken aback when doctors told her that Fury had schizophrenia. She also recalled that she had never heard of bipolar disorder before it was explained to her. The documentary coverage identifies bipolar disorder among his other diagnoses, alongside depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Looking back on their teenage years, Paris recalled the shifts in his mood. 'He didn't just have that level, one-tier personality. It was highs, it was lows, it was always like a different kinda person, you know?'

She described the early days of their marriage as difficult. Fury wanted to train, eat and sleep, while she wanted to go dancing. The documentary also revisits the loss of their baby when Paris was five months pregnant. She recalled initially keeping the pregnancy complications from Fury because his uncle and trainer, Hughie, was already in hospital. Hughie later died from post-surgical complications.

Family and Training Help Tyson Fury Manage His Mental Health

Fury described a change in direction that began on a night out, when he realised he would rather be at home with his family. He prayed for help and set himself the goal of fighting Deontay Wilder. He recalled that having a fight to prepare for gave him a reason to stay clean and focus on training.

Fury describes training, short-term goals and family support as part of how he manages his mental health.

He also wants his children to feel able to speak about their problems. 'I try to tell my kids, talk about it all, we'll deal with the problem today.'