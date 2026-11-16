Katy Perry described a divorce text message and referred to 'the real truth' behind her separation from Russell Brand in a 2013 interview, offering an account of their marriage without explaining what her undisclosed information concerned.

The singer and comedian married in October 2010 in Rajasthan, India. Their relationship broke down the following year, and Brand filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Perry later recalled learning of his decision shortly before she was due to perform at a concert.

Her account addressed both the abrupt breakup and tensions she experienced during the marriage. Although she spoke about her former husband and her own feelings, her reference to private information remained unexplained in the quoted remarks.

Katy Perry Recalled Learning of the Divorce by Text

Perry's description of the message included a specific date and a reflection on how she had regarded Brand when they married.

'He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,' she stated in the interview.

'Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.'

The date in Perry's recollection concerns Brand's message about divorcing her. It does not establish when the legal process was completed, a separate point from the breakdown of their relationship.

Her distress was also described in accounts of her 2012 documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me. Backstage footage featured crew members comforting her, bringing the personal breakdown into a film about the singer.

Perry's remarks about not hearing from Brand were delivered in 2013. They describe her position at the time of that interview rather than establishing a complete record of any subsequent contact between them.

What Katy Perry Described About the Marriage

Alongside her account of the breakup, Perry discussed difficulties surrounding her work and her position on tour.

She referred to 'the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour' while describing tensions with Brand. Her descriptions included 'really hurtful' and 'controlling'.

The singer's description focused on the difficulties she experienced while working and leading her tour. It was a personal account of the marriage, alongside her recollection of having been in love with Brand.

Perry also described initially believing that she was at fault for the divorce. Her explanation shifted when she referred to discovering 'the real truth', followed by the phrase 'locked in my safe for a rainy day'.

The quoted extracts do not identify what she meant. They provide no basis for connecting that information to allegations against Brand or suggesting that Perry knew about criminal conduct.

Katy Perry's View of the Separation

An unnamed source described Perry as having emerged from the marriage with a different understanding of the man she had married.

'She thought she knew the person she married,' the source stated. 'Afterward, she realized he wasn't who she thought he was.'

The source also stated that Perry 'knows their divorce was ultimately for the best' and had not maintained meaningful contact with Brand since their separation.

The comments present the source's assessment of Perry's feelings rather than a new public statement from the singer. No particular incident was identified to explain the source's description of her altered view of Brand.

Another unnamed insider characterised the marriage as a difficult chapter in the singer's life.

'There is a lot about that marriage which people don't know. It was a very dark period in her life,' the insider stated.