Before the penultimate episode of The Celebrity Traitors aired, a fan account teased that the instalment featured something that had never been done before. 'NEW: The penultimate episode of #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2 reportedly has an ending that has "never been seen on the show before, and may never be seen again,"' The Traitors HQ shared on X.

True enough, it delivered something unexpected.

[WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR 'THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS' EPISODE 9]

A celebrity admitted during the Round Table that they were a Traitor.

NEW 🔥 The penultimate episode of #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2 reportedly has an ending that has “never been seen on the show before, and may never be seen again.” pic.twitter.com/hPogDlbjgF — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 29, 2026

What Happened on 'The Celebrity Traitors'?

Actor Michael Sheen, a Faithful, went hard on presenter Maya Jama, who was one of three Traitors on the show. Sheen then turned his attention to comedian James Acaster, who immediately folded.

'I just want to explain my situation,' Acaster said at the Round Table. 'I was made a Traitor without wanting to be [one]. I've had a unique experience on this that no one's had before, where I wanted to be a Faithful and that's all I've wanted to be.'

'I couldn't just go, "Guys, it's me, vote for me," but that's all I can do really,' Acaster continued. The remaining celebrities—Jama, Sheen, YouTuber King Kenny, singer-songwriter James Blunt, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, actor Sebastian Croft and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock—all voted to banish Acaster following his admission.

But fans noticed something: the editing seemed clunky. Many think the episode was edited around Acaster's reported panic attack, which was reported by media publications at the end of September, shortly before the first episode aired.

'The ending of #TheCelebrityTraitors was very blatantly edited around the leaked panic attack James Acaster had, and knowing that context, I am happy he managed to bow out on a good note,' one social media user said on X.

The ending of #TheCelebrityTraitors was very blatantly edited around the leaked panic attack James Acaster had, and knowing that context, I am happy he managed to bow out on a good note.



That said, I really feel bad for Maya and Kenny as this basically confirms they're traitors. — Crimson (@CrimsonPorg) October 29, 2026

What Reports Said About James Becoming Distressed

There is no confirmation that Acaster experienced a panic attack. However, several publications reported that filming for The Celebrity Traitors was halted when the comedian reportedly became 'visibly stressed'.

James Acaster had the breakdown during the round table and that’s heavily edited right? — Lewis Kingston (@TheLKingston) October 29, 2026

'The show is incredibly intense, and during one particular scene at the castle, James became very anxious and panicked,' an insider said. 'Some of the other celebrities on the show spoke up and said cameras should stop rolling so he could calm down, and production were in agreement as well.'

James acaster definitely had a panic attack at the round table and that’s why he outed himself as a traitor it’s heavily edited and he just couldn’t take it anymore. He’s done nothing wrong, he was true to himself. He never wanted to be a traitor #celebritytraitors — charlotte (@alwaysrobron) October 29, 2026

Acaster has said from the start that he wanted to be a Faithful, and he continued to play the game as one, even refusing to join the Traitors in completing a mission during one challenge. Even the remaining Faithfuls viewed him as one of the most trusted players in the game.

Is James Acaster the Worst Traitor Ever?

Some The Traitors contestants, whether celebrities or not, prefer to be a Traitor because of how much fun it is to 'kill' castmates. So, fans immediately dubbed Acaster the worst Traitor ever to play the game.

James Acaster: worst contestant of all time. There’s nothing honourable about going on The Traitors and not playing The Traitors. I’ve no time for quitters. #CelebrityTraitors — AJ (@LikeATattoooooo) October 29, 2026

'James Acaster: worst contestant of all time. There's nothing honourable about going on The Traitors and not playing The Traitors. I've no time for quitters,' one said on X.

I cannot believe people are ANGRY and judgemental that James Acaster confessed.

He's autistic, he'd had a panic attack already, he didn't even want to be a traitor and hated lying.

It was brave, it was genuine, and it was fucking brilliant telly.#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/LNCwijxYiz — Fatgirl Fat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🩸 (@napqueen3000) October 29, 2026

However, some fans defended Acaster, pointing to his autism diagnosis. The comedian revealed this year that he had received the diagnosis.