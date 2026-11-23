YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has recorded a 100-metre sprint of 10.352 seconds in front of Usain Bolt, prompting the eight-time Olympic champion to suggest that the internet personality could pursue professional athletics.

The attempt featured in a video released on Sunday, 22 November 2026, as part of Speed Goes Pro. But how does the American streamer's performance compare with Bolt's world-record 9.58 seconds?

How Fast Was IShowSpeed's 100m Sprint?

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, completed two solo runs while Bolt and sprint coach Ato Boldon watched. His first attempt was timed at approximately 10.50 seconds, before he improved to 10.352 on his second.

The result also surpassed Speed's earlier training benchmark, giving the episode a clear progression from preparation to performance. Yet sprint times are sensitive to starting procedures, wind conditions and the accuracy of timing equipment, details that matter when assessing an athlete's competitive standing.

Usain Bolt believes IShowSpeed has the potential to become a professional sprinter after clocking an impressive 10.35-second 100m dash pic.twitter.com/9KXct4ShGy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 22, 2026

The improvement impressed Bolt, who noted that running such a time alone was particularly demanding. Asked directly whether Speed had what it takes to turn professional, the Jamaican replied: 'I think so. I think so.'

Bolt added that he was genuinely impressed, describing the improvement between attempts as substantial. His encouragement was an assessment of Speed's potential, not confirmation that the streamer had qualified for professional competition.

IShowSpeed vs Usain Bolt: How Do Their Times Compare?

Bolt set the men's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin. Speed's filmed 10.352-second effort was 0.772 seconds slower, a significant margin in elite sprinting.

Across 100 metres, Bolt's record represents an average speed of approximately 37.6 kilometres per hour. Speed's reported result corresponds to roughly 34.8 kilometres per hour, assuming the distance and timing shown were accurate.

A velocity graph featured in the programme suggested Speed accelerated faster than Bolt's record-setting run over approximately the opening 15 metres. However, Bolt's speed subsequently overtook his, producing a substantially faster overall finish.

The gap is especially meaningful because elite 100-metre races are often decided by hundredths of a second. Although Speed's time looks close when written beside Bolt's, maintaining top speed through the latter stages of the race remains a defining challenge for sprinters.

Crucially, the two men did not compete against each other in a simultaneous race. The comparison used footage and performance data from different occasions, while Speed's filmed time has not been established as an officially ratified athletics result.

Could IShowSpeed Become a Professional Sprinter?

Speed has been training with former Olympic medallist Ato Boldon and has also worked with Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams. The series documents his efforts to improve his technique rather than simply testing his natural pace.

Bolt praised the streamer's progress but also cautioned against repeatedly attempting maximum-effort sprints without adequate recovery. Speed, meanwhile, described meeting and training with the Jamaican legend as a childhood dream.

Running professionally would require Speed to demonstrate comparable performances in sanctioned competitions, under recognised timing and competition rules. A single filmed attempt cannot establish whether he could meet that standard.

For now, Bolt's endorsement gives the streamer's sporting ambitions fresh attention. The more revealing test will be whether Speed can reproduce his impressive time under official racing conditions, against trained competitors.