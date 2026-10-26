Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob issued a public apology on Sunday over a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, alleging that images of Catholic bishops praying on Thursday were released without their consent.

The invitation, extended in September, offered discussions on immigration enforcement, religious worker visas, abortion and federal tax credits supporting private education, according to Grob and William Joensen, the bishop of Des Moines, Iowa. Grob attended with 11 other bishops.

Joensen also expressed regret about attending, accusing the White House of exploiting the encounter for partisan purposes. Grob highlighted its timing less than two weeks before the midterm elections.

Catholic Bishops Reject Political Endorsement

'The meeting was in no way an endorsement of the president, his policies, or his party,' Grob wrote in his statement, titled 'A Public Apology'.

'We were told the meeting was to be a private discussion, that several Catholic members of the cabinet might make an appearance, and that there could be an opportunity to pray privately with the president.'

'It did not take long thereafter for the White House to post a video and photos of the prayer,' Grob wrote.

He described the publicity as hasty and disclosed that he had received numerous questions and comments, some from distraught people. His concerns extended beyond the release of the images to the effect on those who contacted him.

'I soon began receiving messages of serious concern over the possibility that I had inadvertently participated in a political event less than two weeks before a national election,' he added. 'I also heard from some who felt wounded because of the ways they or their family had been harmed by the president's policies.'

'I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way,' Grob stated.

'I did not go without reservations. I wish I had heeded them,' he wrote. 'I apologise for any damage my actions have done.'

Catholic Archbishops and Bishops pray with President Trump in the Oval Office ❤️ pic.twitter.com/facV5wTGQQ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 22, 2026

White House Responds to Catholic Bishops' Concerns

The White House press office declined to answer whether it had received the bishops' consent to release the photographs and video. Instead, its response defended Trump's record as president.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers replied, 'There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump, and his strong record proves it.'

Catholic Bishops and Political Engagement

Joensen's statement focused on his own judgement in accepting the invitation, as well as his accusation that the gathering had been exploited politically.

'I wish I had been more shrewd and less simple, like those who exploited our meeting for partisan political purposes,' he wrote.

He also reaffirmed his willingness to engage with political leaders and to pray for them. 'I pray I am more prudent and wise going forward, even as I remain resolute in my openness to engaging and praying for political leaders at all levels.'

Members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops hold diverse views on Trump and his administration's policies.

Minnesota-based Bishop Robert Barron agreed to serve on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission, which was filled almost entirely with conservative Christians. Other bishops have strongly criticised aspects of Trump's immigration enforcement, arguing that they run counter to Catholic teaching.