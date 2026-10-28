Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet alleged an 80-year UAP cover-up during a Tuesday episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity, suggesting the deep ocean could conceal unidentified objects.

Navy personnel have reported encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, that they describe as travelling between air and water without any apparent disturbance. Those accounts form part of a wider discussion about what the US government knows about unidentified objects and whether it has withheld information about them.

Gallaudet's allegations extend to attempts to recover and study craft of non-human origin.

Why Ocean Depths Feature in the UAP Account

A former acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gallaudet has spent decades studying the ocean. He drew on that experience to explain why he considers its depths a possible place for unidentified objects to escape detection.

'If they were to go somewhere basically to not be detected for a period of time ... where would you want to go?'

'You'd want to go ... [to] the most unexplored area of the world, and that's the ocean.'

His reasoning rests on the extent of an environment that remains only partly explored, even with equipment capable of operating away from the surface.

'We've only explored with either drones, buoys, floats, about 10% of ocean volume,' Gallaudet told Hannity. 'So there's a lot of mystery out there right now.'

The figure refers to ocean volume, a different measure from the proportion of seafloor that has been mapped. Gallaudet cited the limits of exploration to explain why he believes the ocean could offer somewhere to avoid detection.

The UAP Videos Gallaudet Described

Gallaudet described two recordings: one purportedly showing an object entering the ocean without a splash, and another showing rapid underwater movement, a brief hover above the water and an object accelerating skywards.

'It goes into the ocean, no disturbance,' he told Hannity.

Another recording, he explained, offered a different perspective on similar behaviour.

'I'm aware of another video that shows something similar, but from overhead ... so yeah, there's something that they've been able to engineer that we have no idea how to reproduce,' he added.

Gallaudet also described the objects as silent. He claimed they could accelerate beyond the speed of sound without producing a sonic boom, a capability he suggested would be difficult to explain through known technology.

The suggestion of engineering is his interpretation of the footage he described. His account leaves the identity of the objects unresolved.

Marine Technology News also reported an Enigma witness account in which two unknown, lighted objects were observed underwater from a boat.

An 80-Year UAP Cover-Up Allegation

The concealment allegation concerns more than information about sightings. Gallaudet and Hannity discussed claims that the government has attempted to obtain and examine craft of non-human origin, alongside accusations of secrecy surrounding UAP encounters.

The assertion that a cover-up has lasted 80 years reflects Gallaudet's belief. His account connects the reported encounters with questions about what officials might have recovered and what they know about the objects' capabilities. Moreover, the conversation also addressed efforts to increase transparency about the US government's knowledge of unidentified phenomena.