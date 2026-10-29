Astronomers operating Chile's cutting-edge Vera C. Rubin Observatory have detected a colossal frozen world lurking in the outer reaches of the Solar System, identifying an icy body that could become the sixth officially recognised dwarf planet.

Announced on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, the distant object, provisionally designated 2026 ED138, was uncovered by Matthew Holman at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian whilst analysing algorithmic survey scans alongside software collaborator Kevin Napier.

Preliminary luminosity calculations suggest the distant traveller measures between 600 and 1,500 kilometres in diameter, placing it on par with established trans-Neptunian giants such as Makemake and Haumea.

Situated approximately 46 astronomical units from the Sun on an unusual orbit tilted 25 degrees from the planetary plane, the discovery marks the most significant celestial find since the observatory commenced its landmark 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time.

The breakthrough arrived after Solar System Lead Scientist Mario Jurić traced earlier observations spanning a decade of archival exposures, confirming that the mysterious body had evaded detection for years by hiding against the dense starlight glare of the central Milky Way.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) currently recognises five dwarf planets, namely Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake. The newly identified object, provisionally designated 2026 ED138, could eventually join them if further observations establish its physical characteristics.

Astronomers Find Mysterious Object Beyond Neptune in Earlier Telescope Data

Holman identified 2026 ED138 on 13 October while analysing earlier Rubin observations. He was using specialised search software developed alongside fellow astronomer Napier when the system detected an unusually bright distant object.

Its brightness caught Holman's attention because relatively little sunlight reaches that region of the Solar System, suggesting the object could be unusually large.

'My first reaction was one of excited disbelief,' Holman said in the Rubin Observatory's official announcement. He initially questioned whether the result reflected an error in his analysis or the software. Further investigations strengthened the discovery.

Mario Jurić, a University of Washington astronomer and Rubin's Solar System Lead Scientist, subsequently identified 20 additional observations in the observatory's archives.

The records showed that Rubin's Simonyi Survey Telescope had observed 2026 ED138 on 20 nights over 30 occasions between 4 March and 11 July 2026.

Researchers also uncovered older images captured using the Dark Energy Camera at Chile's Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory.

Those archival observations dated back to 2016, allowing astronomers to trace more than a decade of the object's orbital history.

Could 2026 ED138 Become the Sixth Recognised Dwarf Planet?

Scientists estimate that 2026 ED138 currently lies approximately 46 astronomical units from the Sun. One astronomical unit represents Earth's average distance from the Sun, approximately 150 million kilometres.

For comparison, Pluto's average distance from the Sun is roughly 40 astronomical units. Researchers also found that the object's orbit is tilted almost 25 degrees relative to the Solar System's main orbital plane.

Past gravitational interactions with Neptune may have altered its original trajectory, although that explanation remains provisional.

Under the IAU's definition, dwarf planets must orbit the Sun and possess sufficient gravity to become nearly spherical. They must also not have cleared their orbital neighbourhoods and cannot be satellites.

Scientists believe an icy object within 2026 ED138's estimated size range would probably satisfy the shape requirement.

Nevertheless, its exact diameter remains uncertain, preventing researchers from confirming its dwarf-planet classification.

Further infrared observations and measurements at longer wavelengths could more accurately determine its size. Rubin Observatory has not announced a confirmed James Webb Space Telescope observing programme for the object.

Rubin Observatory Reveals Why the Object Beyond Neptune Remained Hidden

Astronomers believe 2026 ED138 escaped earlier detection partly because of its position against a crowded region of the Milky Way.

Millions of background stars make identifying faint moving objects particularly difficult. Rubin's powerful imaging capabilities and specialised algorithms helped distinguish the object's motion from that of the surrounding stars.

The observatory, situated on Cerro Pachón in northern Chile, uses an 8.4-metre primary mirror and a 3.2-gigapixel camera to survey the night sky.

Its main camera began collecting on-sky engineering observations on 15 April 2025, while its first public images were unveiled on 23 June 2025.

The observatory formally began its Legacy Survey of Space and Time in June 2026. The project will repeatedly photograph the southern sky over approximately 10 years. Its early findings have already demonstrated the scale of its potential discoveries.

In April 2026, Rubin's Solar System team submitted observations of more than 11,000 new asteroids to the IAU Minor Planet Center. These included approximately 380 trans-Neptunian objects.

Scientists expect the continuing survey to reveal additional distant bodies that earlier observations overlooked.

For now, 2026 ED138 remains a dwarf planet candidate rather than a confirmed addition to the Solar System's recognised dwarf planets.

Researchers worldwide can now conduct follow-up observations to determine its actual dimensions, while Rubin continues searching regions of the sky where other distant objects may remain hidden.