Donald Trump's neck folds became an unexpected focus of social media scrutiny after he reportedly turned to shout at a protester being dragged from his South Carolina rally on Thursday afternoon.

The president was visiting the state to endorse Republican senator Darline Graham against Democratic challenger Annie Andrews ahead of the midterm elections.

Their contest has been described as unusually close for a Republican stronghold where Trump has maintained support among GOP voters, raising Democratic hopes of taking the seat.

Donald Trump Confronts a Heckler

The interruption came minutes into his speech. As the man was being removed, Trump turned towards him and called him a 'paid protester', briefly bringing the folds beneath his chin into view.

He also described the heckler as a 'sloppy-looking guy'. That remark became a focus of criticism online, with one commenter questioning the president's decision to disparage another person's appearance.

'Very rich to call someone else SLOPPY!!! That is absolutely hilarious. This man is completely out of shape,' the user wrote.

The comment directed a similar personal criticism back at Trump. Its objection concerned his description of the man being removed, rather than the policies he had travelled to South Carolina to promote.

Heckling has become a recurring disruption at Trump's rallies as he campaigns to strengthen support ahead of the midterms. Thursday's confrontation occurred near the beginning of an appearance intended to assist the Republican Senate campaign.

Earlier Photograph Also Draws Comments About Donald Trump

The rally exchange was not the only moment from Thursday to attract comments about Trump's neck. An earlier photograph of the president heading to South Carolina had already prompted a response about how his appearance was presented in images shared online.

'Please stop hiding Donald's Neck---- in your photos. It's the high point of many a MAGA man's day to get a glimpse of it,' one user wrote beneath that image.

Another commenter, responding beneath a video of the president, criticised his neck and called for cosmetic surgery.

'Look how Donald Trump is melting from the top down. What an ugly b------. Check out that neck----!!! He needs a neck lift. Donald Trump is grotesque. Yuck,' the commenter wrote.

The posts targeted Trump's physical appearance. The calls for a neck lift were insults from social media users, not statements attributed to a clinician or evidence of a diagnosis.

Together, the quoted reactions concerned both the confrontation at the rally and an earlier image from his journey. They included criticism of Trump's own insult as well as comments aimed solely at his appearance.

Trump interrupted by heckler: Sloppy looking guy. They’re all losers pic.twitter.com/viY1KohPX0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2026

Senate Race Behind Donald Trump's Visit

Graham was appointed to the Senate seat in July following the sudden death of her brother, Lindsey Graham. She now faces Andrews in a contest described as neck and neck in the polls, despite South Carolina's usual Republican leanings.

The president's appearance followed a heated debate between the candidates on 11 October. Their exchanges addressed both his legislative agenda and the economic concerns confronting voters in the final stretch of the campaign.

A Republican super PAC has also promised financial support for Graham's campaign ahead of the election.

Graham and Andrews argued over the ramifications of Trump's 'one, big beautiful bill', with rising petrol and grocery costs also featuring in the debate. The candidates also clashed over the war in Iran and controversial artificial intelligence data centres.