Inspectors found that an asylum seeker who posed no threat and offered no active resistance was restrained and carried from his cell during his removal from the UK to France. They said the way staff handled him was disproportionate to the risks he presented.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) said staff wearing protective equipment, including helmets and carrying riot shields, removed the man from his cell. Inspectors also found that the technique used to carry him was poorly applied. The findings are from a report on a removal flight carrying 21 male detainees under the UK's 'one in, one out' arrangement with France.

The scheme allowed the return of asylum seekers who had arrived in Britain by small boat, in exchange for the legal transfer of people from France seeking asylum.

Restraints and Staff Conduct

Inspectors described a second incident involving a man who had threatened self-harm and was under constant supervision. He was initially placed in a waist restraint belt. He began resisting strongly at the foot of the aircraft stairs, prompting staff to apply leg and ankle restraints so he could be carried on to the plane.

HMIP also found that a small number of escort staff displayed unnecessarily intimidating behaviour when they first met detainees at one immigration removal centre. The report did not suggest that all staff interactions were inappropriate.

Detainees were referred to by their manifest numbers rather than their names when they disembarked, despite managers having told staff to use names.

Problems With Interpretation and Legal Access

A new body-worn camera that also functioned as an interpreting device did not work effectively at some centres, partly because of connectivity problems and limits on the languages it supported. Inspectors found that interpretation was used inconsistently and that many detainees had been unable to secure legal representation.

Separately, inspectors examined records and body-worn camera footage from four earlier removal flights to France and identified nine occasions on which force had been used. At least one had not been formally recorded by escort staff.

Force Incidents Beyond the Flight

The findings come amid wider concerns about the use of force during deportation operations under the scheme.

Freedom of information data shared with The Guardian showed that 26 use-of-force incidents were recorded on 26 Home Office charter flights between July and September 2026. Twenty-one of the flights went to France. The figures do not mean every flight involved force.

Many people deported to France under the scheme had fled conflict zones, with some identified as survivors of torture or trafficking, according to reporting by The Guardian.

Emma Ginn, director of the charity Medical Justice, said: 'Our independent clinicians assessed that most of our clients detained under the one in, one out scheme had clinical evidence of torture.' She said people had been 'mistreated and retraumatised'.

A report by Samusocial de Paris, commissioned by a French regional health agency to provide healthcare to returned asylum seekers, documented clinical signs consistent with recent physical and psychological violence. It said the conditions documented were 'explicitly linked to the implementation of the France-British agreement'.

The arrangement stopped accepting new cases on 1 October, but removals involving people already detained under it continued afterwards, according to a report by The Guardian published in November.