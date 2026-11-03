Immigrants across the US are being re-arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) almost immediately after winning court battles for their freedom, raising alarm over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and growing concerns about federal authorities defying judicial orders.

At least 20 cases of immigrants being detained again after securing release through habeas corpus petitions have been identified nationwide over the past year, according to The Guardian, citing court records, lawyers and media reports.

The cases have prompted accusations that some detainees are being caught in a cycle of arrest, release and re-detention, even after federal judges have ruled in their favour.

Habeas Corpus Victories Not a Guarantee

The growing controversy comes amid a surge in legal challenges to immigration detention. More than 91,000 habeas corpus petitions have been filed by immigrants seeking to challenge their detention, according to ProPublica's research.

The number filed since 25 January has reportedly exceeded the total during the previous three presidential administrations combined, including Trump's first term.

Habeas corpus petitions allow individuals to ask federal courts to examine whether the government has the legal authority to keep them in custody while their immigration cases proceed.

However, immigration lawyers say winning these petitions does not always guarantee lasting freedom.

'We've seen a very, very sharp increase in people who are released on habeas petitions, only to be very rapidly re-detained, often in violation of the federal court's order,' Bridget Pranzatelli, an attorney with the National Immigration Project, said.

Elderly Palestinian Man Re-Arrested After ICE Detention

Among the cases raising concern is that of Akram Mahmoud Omar, a 77-year-old Palestinian man who suffered a heart attack while detained at Camp 57, an ICE facility inside Louisiana's Angola state prison. Omar was re-arrested within 10 days of being released after winning a habeas corpus petition.

In Minnesota, seven immigrants were reportedly re-detained before they could even leave the Whipple federal building detention facility near Minneapolis. Attorney Daniel Suitor, who represents two of the men, questioned whether the arrests complied with the court's order.

'I don't think being taken out of a building and directly into the arms of four or more officers complies with the court's order,' he said.

Federal Judges Push Back Against Crackdown

Federal judges are increasingly scrutinising ICE's re-arrest practices, with some cases resulting in contempt proceedings against immigration officials.

In October, the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the government's attempt to dismiss a habeas petition, citing a 'demonstrated pattern of re-detaining' immigrants who had previously secured court relief.

In Louisiana, a federal judge held a senior immigration official in contempt after Ibrahim Mohammed was re-arrested three times, ordering his release.

Judges in Pennsylvania and Minnesota have also held federal immigration authorities in contempt or threatened similar action.

Third-Country Deportations Raise Fresh Concerns

Immigration attorneys believe some re-arrests are connected to the Trump administration's expanding third-country deportation policy. The policy allows the US to deport certain immigrants to countries other than their own when they cannot be returned to their home nations or have legal protections against removal there.

More than 25,000 non-citizens have reportedly been deported to countries where they do not hold citizenship, despite concerns they could face persecution or torture. Attorneys warn that some immigrants are being detained again despite having no clear deportation plans, leaving them facing prolonged detention while their legal cases continue.

The Supreme Court has also allowed the administration to continue swiftly deporting immigrants to third countries while legal challenges proceed.

Immigrants Face Repeated Legal Battles Against ICE

Some immigration lawyers are preparing additional habeas corpus petitions in advance, fearing their clients could be re-arrested or transferred to other states before further legal action can be taken.

Meanwhile, courts in states including Louisiana and Texas are facing significant delays in processing immigration detention challenges.

For detainees and their families, the prospect of being arrested again after securing release has created further uncertainty and distress. UnLocal litigation attorney Jonah Eaton warned that even successful court challenges may not prevent prolonged detention.

'We can sort of win the battle, but we're going to lose the war. Because in the long run, they're still going to be able to do what they want to do, which is arrest people and hold them for long periods of time,' he said.